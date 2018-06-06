2018 St. Jude Classic picks, field: Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson prep for U.S. Open

I really can't believe the U.S. Open is taking place next week. It feels like the Masters just ended! But first, the FedEx St. Jude Classic will take place this week in Memphis and for the last time in this position. Starting in 2019, the event will take place in likely July or August (because Memphis in July or August is where everyone wants to be!), and it will be a WGC event, replacing the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

That will certainly bring out elite fields to TPC Southwind, but this year is one final version where the tournament is an opportunity for some, but merely a tune-up for the world's best before one of the biggest events of the year next week.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: St. Jude Classic | Where: Memphis, Tennessee | When: June 7-10

Field and odds

Dustin Johnson: 13-2

Brooks Koepka : 9-1

: 9-1 Henrik Stenson : 11-1

: 11-1 Phil Mickelson: 16-1

Tony Finau: 20-1

Billy Horschel: 22-1

Charl Schwartzel: 28-1

Daniel Berger: 28-1

Field strength: B-

It's not a great field, but it does have some good characters (Mickelson, D.J., Kiradech Aphibarnrat) as well as some fun young players (Joaquin Niemann, Braden Thornberry).

Three stories to watch

1. Throw it away! I wonder what Phil Mickelson will be thinking if he comes to the final hole with a two-stroke lead given the fact that the six-time runner up at the U.S. Open is still looking for the grand slam next week at Shinnecock. If he makes a triple in Memphis to lose by one to J.T. Poston, just remember this stat.

It's time for your annual reminder that no player has ever won on the PGA Tour the week prior to winning the United States Open. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) June 4, 2018

2. Driving D.J.: Johnson said this in his post-Memorial interview with Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports, but he didn't drive the ball very well at Muirfield Village. It's something to keep an eye on this week because, if the driver is locked in at Shinnecock, it's extremely easy to see him winning U.S. Open No. 2 next week at a classic track like the one he won on in 2016 (Oakmont).

Johnson is No. 1 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee this year (1.003 per round), but he was outside the top 20 last week at Memorial.

3. Joaquin in Memphis: Mostly I just wanted to use a headline that literally every golf media outlet is going to use this week. Niemann now has three (!) top 10s on the PGA Tour so far this year and has gained a special temporary membership. Now he needs around 100 more FedEx Cup points to lock up a spot inside the top 125 and gain his card for 2018-19 (365 points was the magic number last year).

19 year old Joaquin Niemann (T6) -

Thanks to a T6 finish, currently owns 275 non-member FedExCup points, earning Special Temporary Membership of PGA TOUR. — Ron Mintz (@MintzGolf) June 4, 2018

Past winners

2017: Daniel Berger

2016: Daniel Berger

2015: Fabian Gomez

2014: Ben Crane

2013: Harris English

Daniel Berger is to the St. Jude Classic what Tiger Woods is to the Bridgestone Invitational. OK, maybe not that far, but back-to-back wins here is still impressive.

St. Jude Classic picks