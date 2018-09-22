2018 Tour Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 4 at East Lake
Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy will try and run down Big Cat on Sunday
Three rounds of the 2018 Tour Championship are in the books, and Tiger Woods is currently the golfer to beat at East Lake (a fun game is to imagine yourself a year ago reading those words a year from then). Big Cat fired a 65 in the third round and will take a three-stroke lead over Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy (who he will play with on Sunday in the final round of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season).
That's an incredible way to end what has been an awesome season, but it's not the only great pairing for Sunday. Several other Ryder Cup golfers will be paired together in the final tournament round before next week's matches in Paris. The best of those is probably Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed, even though they'll be off first and duke it out to hopefully not finish in last place.
Here's a look at all 15 pairings for Sunday as players play 18 holes of golf for over $30 million combined in prize money between the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup bonus.
All times Eastern
- Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson -- 11:45 a.m.
- Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson -- 11:55 a.m.
- Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari -- 12:05 p.m.
- Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay -- 12:15 p.m.
- Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith -- 12:25 p.m.
- Rickie Fowler, Jason Day -- 12:35 p.m.
- Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire -- 12:45 p.m.
- Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama -- 12:55 p.m.
- Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson -- 1:05 p.m.
- Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele -- 1:15 p.m.
- Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson -- 1:25 p.m.
- Tony Finau, Billy Horschel -- 1:35 p.m.
- Jon Rahm, Paul Casey -- 1:45 p.m.
- Justin Rose, Kyle Stanley -- 1:55 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods (leader) -- 2:05 p.m.
