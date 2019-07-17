2019 British Open odds, favorites: Rory McIlroy picked to top loaded field at Royal Portrush

As The Open Championship makes its arrival at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, all eyes are officially on four-time major championship winner Rory McIlroy. Playing in his home country and seeking a second Open Championship, McIlroy was recently bumped up to the top of the odds board to win the tournament at 8-1.

Previously, that spot held by Brooks Koepka, who like Rory is seeking a fifth major championship but unlike Rory has yet to hoist the Claret Jug. Koepka remains high on the odds board, just a notch below McIlroy at 10-1 alongside fellow American Dustin Johnson. They are followed by Jon Rahm at 16-1 and three-time Open Championship winner Tiger Woods at 18-1. Of course, Woods already took one major this year in winning the 2019 Masters back in April.

While some players like Henrik Stenson (30-1) and Matt Kuchar (30-1) have seen their odds improve in recent weeks, Jordan Spieth has been among the golfers moving in the opposite direction on the board. As we enter the week of the championship, Spieth is barely hanging on as one of the top two dozen names on the board at 40-1.

From Rory's post as the betting favorite to Phil Mickelson's long shot odds at 100-1, here's how the top of the odds board looks heading into the 2019 Open Championship, according to the Las Vegas Superbook.

Rory McIlroy: 8-1

Brooks Koepka: 10-1

Dustin Johnson: 10-1

Jon Rahm: 16-1

Tiger Woods: 18-1

Justin Rose: 20-1

Francesco Molinari: 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 20-1

Rickie Fowler: 25-1

Patrick Cantlay: 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 25-1

Justin Thomas: 25-1

Adam Scott: 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 30-1

Henrik Stenson: 30-1

Matt Kuchar: 30-1

Jordan Spieth: 40-1

Jason Day: 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 40-1

Paul Casey: 50-1

Graeme McDowell: 50-1

Matt Wallace: 50-1

Gary Woodland: 60-1

Marc Leishman: 60-1

Sergio Garcia: 80-1

Tony Finau: 80-1

Shane Lowry: 80-1

Ian Poulter: 80-1

Patrick Reed: 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 80-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello: 80-1

Bernd Wiesberger: 80-1

Phil Mickelson: 100-1

