2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks from top model that nailed two straight majors

Following Gary Woodland's groundbreaking win at the U.S. Open, there's just one chance remaining to win a major this season. A total of 156 of the top players in the world will take their shot starting July 18 at the 2019 British Open. The 148th Open Championship will take place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. It's the first time the tournament has been held at this historic venue, nestled on the shores of the North Atlantic near Giant's Causeway, since 1951. Rory McIlroy is from Northern Ireland and he'll be one of several players with past experience at this course after finishing 10th at the 2012 Irish Open at Royal Portrush. McIlroy is one of the favorites at 10-1 in the latest 2019 British Open odds. Fresh off his second place finish at the U.S. Open, world No. 1 Brooks Koepka is the 2019 British Open favorite at 6-1, while Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods are listed at 12-1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

Now with the 2019 British Open field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time at Royal Portrush and finishes outside the top 10.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and it was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win one. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the British Open for the first time since 1951.

However, it appears Woods will not play in a competitive tournament leading up to the 2019 Open Championship. If those reports are true, this will be the second time this season Woods has sat out every event between two majors. Following his victory at Augusta, Woods didn't play again until the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut after shooting back-to-back rounds over par. SportsLine's model doesn't believe Woods will earn his 16th career major championship at Royal Portrush and sees far better values in a loaded 2019 Open Championship field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The former No. 1 amateur in the world has had a sensational season so far, winning the Memorial Tournament with an astonishing final-round 64 and racking up eight top-10 finishes in 15 starts so far. Cantlay ranks in the top 25 in all four major strokes gained categories and is third in total strokes gained per round (2.223) this season. His game is firing on all cylinders entering the Open Championship 2019.

Cantlay finished 21st at the U.S. Open, third at the PGA Championship and ninth at the Masters this season, so he's more than capable of contending in golf majors. He finished 12th last season at Carnoustie and looks like he could provide plenty of value at Royal Portrush. Cantlay has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 9, ahead of players like Woodland, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 British Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the British Open title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 British Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below.

Brooks Koepka 6-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1