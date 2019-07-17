2019 British Open TV schedule, coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, golf tee times

For the 148th time, The Open Championship will be contested with the Claret Jug set to be handed out to the best golfer to take the course this week. And for the first time since 1951, The Open will be contested at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Now the final major of the golf season, golfers are champing at the bit for one last opportunity to pick up a big victory on a tremendous links course.

Strap in for all-day coverage of The Open this week from CBS Sports along with television coverage from XXX. What you'll catch when you tune in is a fun course at Royal Portrush that should produce plenty of exciting action over the course of the week. Tiger Woods will be looking to win his second major this season after a shocking victory at the 2019 Masters, while Rory McIlroy enters as the favorite. Considering McIlroy is playing some of the best golf of his career and competing at his home country's course -- a venue at which he once shot a 61 -- it should come as no surprise that there is extra pressure on him this week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Open golf as possible over the next few days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament.

