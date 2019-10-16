2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges odds, predictions: Top golf picks from advanced computer model that nailed six majors

Some of the world's best golfers descend on the Korean Peninsula this week for the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. The limited-field event will feature 78 players, including a dozen Korean pros highlighted by defending PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Sungjae Im. The tournament, the first of three straight PGA Tour events in Asia, will be played at the Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju Island. According to the latest 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges odds, Justin Thomas, who won this event in 2017, enters this week's tournament as the Vegas favorite at 15-2. Defending champion Brooks Koepka is also in the field and is fetching 9-1 odds. Other notables teeing it up this week are Hideki Matsuyama, rookie sensation Viktor Hovland and Phil Mickelson, while Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed are also making their 2019-20 PGA Tour debuts. Before locking in any 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

The No. 1 player in the world and defending CJ Cup at Nine Bridges champion was sensational last season. In fact, the seven-time PGA Tour winner registered the most wins on Tour last season while also earning nine top-10 finishes, which included finishing inside the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka doesn't seem prepared to repeat as champion this week in South Korea. In his lone start of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, Koepka missed the cut after shooting one-under par through the first two rounds at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Plus, Koepka had major issues finding the fairway off the tee last season. He finished last season ranked 102nd in driving accuracy percentage (61.83), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at The Club at Nine Bridges. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded CJ Cup at Nine Bridges 2019 field.

One player the model sees great value in this week at the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges is Collin Morikawa at 25-1.

Morikawa burst on the professional scene in 2019 after a successful tenure at Cal, where he ascended to the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Morikawa made his PGA Tour debut at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open, where he finished inside the top 15. Four weeks later, Morikawa finished T-2 at the 3M Open and followed it up with a tie for fourth at the John Deere Classic that locked up his 2019-20 PGA Tour membership. Not content with those results, Morikawa topped off his hot summer two weeks later with a two-stroke victory over Troy Merritt at the Barracuda Championship. Morikawa finished 59th in the FedEx Cup points list despite the abbreviated schedule, and began the 2019-20 wraparound season with a top-10 finish at the Safeway Open last month. That's why the model likes the 22-year-old Morikawa as an excellent value play at the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Justin Thomas 15-2

Brooks Koepka 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 22-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Sergio Garcia 28-1

Marc Leishman 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Gary Woodland 28-1

Jason Day 30-1

Tyrell Hatton 33-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Kevin Na 33-1

Andrew Putnam 33-1

Chez Reavie 33-1

Cameron Smith 33-1

Lucas Glover 40-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Pat Perez 40-1

Danny Willett 40-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1