2019 Desert Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio coverage

Golf returns to the continental United States this week as the PGA Tour heads to California for the Desert Classic and Phil Mickelson's 2019 debut.

Lefty will be joined by superstars Jon Rahm and Justin Rose as well as Patrick Cantlay, Charles Howell III, Aaron Wise and Kevin Kisner in this event, which is split out over three different courses over the course of four days.

One thing we know about this week is that the scoring will be low. The worst score to win this tournament since it went from a five-round event to a four-round event in 2012 is a 20-under 268 from Hudson Swafford two years ago. The worst score!

That coupled with whatever is going to happen with Mickelson and a nice collection of budding stars should make for a terrific four-day birdie festival in the desert before we Tiger Woods' 2019 debut next week at Torrey Pines.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-3 -- Thursday-Saturday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio