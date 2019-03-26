2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from top-rated model that called four majors

The 2019 Masters, the most-anticipated event on the PGA Tour, gets underway in just two weeks when the world's elite players tee it up on Thursday, April 11, at Augusta National Golf Club. The entire week is a spectacle with fans flocking to the practice rounds and Par-3 Challenge before the tournament officially begins. The betting action will be heavy, and the latest 2019 Masters odds list Dustin Johnson as the 10-1 favorite as he looks for his first green jacket. There are plenty of other top contenders, however, in the 2019 Masters field, with Tiger Woods (12-1), Jordan Spieth (16-1) and Bubba Watson (30-1) among the former champions looking to claim another title. And don't forget Patrick Reed (35-1), who won this tournament last year with a 15-under par. Before locking in any 2019 Masters picks of your own, see the PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Reed, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Oddsmakers haven't put much faith in Reed despite his 15-under par performance last year that led to his first career green jacket. But the model has found value on the defending champion, saying he has a much better chance to repeat than his odds imply.

Reed is extremely familiar with the course after attending college at Augusta State University, just four miles away. And while he hasn't won an event since last year's Masters, he's had several close calls, including a fourth-place finish at the 2018 U.S. Open and top-10 runs in the Wells Fargo Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions event. History say he has a strong chance to climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry, and should be on your radar at Augusta.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the early Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Dustin Johnson 10-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Byson DeChambeau 18-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Jason Day 20-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Patrick Reed 35-1