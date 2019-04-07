2019 Masters odds: Surprising picks from top-rated model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory

Less than a week remains before the 2019 Masters, one of the most iconic events in all of sports. The first 2019 Masters tee times at Augusta National Golf Club are on Thursday, April 11 and a winner will be crowned three days later. Patrick Reed will be back to defend his title, but the latest 2019 Masters odds have him well down the board at 60-1 as he looks to become the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002. Woods (14-1), who also won this event in 1997 and 2005, is in the 2019 Masters field too, as are past champions like Jordan Spieth (20-1) and Bubba Watson (25-1). However, a pair of golfers who have never won the Masters Tournament are the favorites this time around, with Rory McIlroy going off at 8-1 and Dustin Johnson close behind at 10-1. Whether you're leaning towards a former champion or believe a new name will don the prestigious green jacket, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say before entering any 2019 Masters picks and predictions.

Despite never winning at Augusta, Rory McIlory is the Vegas favorite at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Masters odds. He's followed closely by World No. 1 Dustin Johnson at 10-1 and Justin Rose at 12-1. With so much star-power to choose from, you'll want to read the PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 Masters picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS contest on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Masters 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion and three-time major winner, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Spieth is one of the top 10 favorites and has a rich history at Augusta National, with a trio of top-three finishes to go along with his green jacket. However, he's largely struggled as of late despite being one of the front-runners in the Texas Open, and the model expects that trend to continue.

The 25-year-old went winless in 2018 and his results largely haven't improved this year. In fact, he hasn't finished higher than 35th in a stroke play event this season and has also missed three cuts. As a result, his Official World Golf Ranking is all the way down to No. 32, while he's No. 177 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Spieth ranks 188th on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained tee-to-green, losing 0.772 shots per round against the field before reaching the putting surface. And it's certainly not helpful that he's just 190th on tour in putting inside 10 feet. Even if Spieth were to take down the Valero Texas Open, which is ongoing from TPC San Antonio, the model says he'd still finish outside the top 10 at the Masters 2019.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Owning an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 13, the 28-year old English golfer comes to Augusta playing extremely well after recording top-five finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship in the past month. Those two events boast some of the toughest fields outside golf's majors.

Fleetwood played some of his best rounds in the majors last year, taking second at the U.S. Open, where he finished just one shot off the lead. He also placed inside the top 20 at the Masters (18th) and Open Championship (12th) last year, so he's shown the ability to stay in contention to the end in star-studded fields like the Masters 2019. He has a strong chance to be at or near the top of the 2019 Masters leaderboard.

2019 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Si Woo Kim 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1