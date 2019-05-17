2019 PGA Championship TV coverage, schedule, channel, live stream, watch online, golf tee times

For the 101th time, the PGA Championship is being contested with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line. And for the first time, the PGA Championship is standing as the second major of the golf season as it has been moved up two months from August to May. The 2019 version of the event is emanating from New York with a loaded field of the best golfers in the world, including 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings -- everyone but Justin Thomas, who had to pull out this week due to a wrist injury.

And yes, for those who are more casual fans, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy are all competing ... though Woods did not put together a good first round after taking a full month off from action. His 2-over 72 put him far out of the top of the leaderboard, especially considering Brooks Koepka went low with a 7-under 63 that set a course record at Bethpage Black.

With one round in the books and the cut line looming, strap in for all-day coverage of the PGA Championship this week from both CBS Sports and TNT. Jordan Spieth is also looking to buck his slump and compete his career slam, and he got off to a hot start towards that end on Thursday, ensuring he remains in contention entering his second set of 18 holes.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship golf as possible over the next few days, beginning with Round 1 on Thursday morning. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament with live streaming options available on Saturday and Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, May 17



Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m.

Live streams: 7:50 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 7:50 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Rahm / D. Johnson / Spieth ... Fowler / Watson / Rose



Rahm / D. Johnson / Spieth ... Fowler / Watson / Rose Featured Group 2: 8:10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

McIlroy / Mickelson / Day ... Koepka / Molinari / Woods



McIlroy / Mickelson / Day ... Koepka / Molinari / Woods Featured Holes 16-18: 1-7:30 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage: 1-7:30 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7:30 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 18

Round 3 start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com



Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com



Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 19

Round 4 start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com



Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com



Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network