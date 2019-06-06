2019 RBC Canadian Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio

A final quiz before next week's huge examination takes place this week at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. It's a big, great field that includes four of the top six players in the world in Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

The course is an interesting one, too, as it will play under 7,000 yards, a rarity on today's PGA Tour.

Koepka is playing for the first time since his PGA Championship triumph at Bethpage Black, but he isn't the favorite. That's because his workout partner and one of only three golfers to finish top 10 in the first two majors (along with Koepka and Patrick Cantlay) is. Johnson goes in as the defending champ at this event -- albeit at a different course -- at 5-1 and is looking for the 21st (!) PGA Tour win of his crazy career.

Regardless of what happens this week, those two will likely be the favorites again next week when we get to Pebble Beach. They're also the gatekeepers to the trophy this week as the PGA Tour season barrels on with another terrific event.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio