2019 Sanderson Farms Championship odds: Surprising PGA Tour picks from proven model that nailed six majors

With Joaquin Niemann winning his first PGA Tour event at the Greenbrier Classic last week, it is fair to say that the fall portion of the 2019-20 wraparound season is where the kids play. Just 20, Niemann won by a tournament-record six shots at The Greenbrier, and is in the field again this week at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. And Niemann, who is trying to win a International Team captain's pick in The Presidents Cup, leads the way with at 12-1 in the latest 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship odds. Sung-Jae Im, the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year, is 18-1. Defending champion Cameron Champ and veteran Brandt Snedeker (16-1) are also in the field. Before you make your own 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship picks, you'll want to see the PGA predictions from proven projection model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Brandt Snedeker, a nine-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

Snedeker played extremely well down the stretch last season, finishing inside the top 10 in two of his last three PGA Tour starts. In all, Snedeker finished the 2018-19 PGA Tour season with six top 10s, including a T-5 finish at The Players Championship.

Despite his dominant season, Snedeker struggled to find consistency throughout the year. In fact, the 38-year-old finished T-50 or worse eight times last season. Snedeker's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the green in regulation. He finished last season ranked 143rd in greens in regulation percentage (64.93), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this weekend. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Sanderson Farms Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Cameron Smith a massive 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The five-year veteran of the PGA Tour and 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans champion started hot at The Greenbrier, posting a 67 and 64 before fading slightly to finish tied for 24th. Smith putted well last week, ranking 19thin the field in strokes gained: putting at 1.048 and finishing all 72 holes without a single three-putt.

He also was very accurate off the tee, hitting 42 of 56 fairways to rank eighth in the field. Currently ranked 45hin the Official World Golf Ranking, Smith is a threat to win anytime he tees it up. Those stats make Smith a dangerous player on the Country Club of Jackson layout. That's why model likes the 26-year-old Australian at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship as an excellent value play.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the Sanderson Farms Championship 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Joaquin Niemann 12-1

Brandt Snedeker 16-1

Byeong-Hun An 1801

Scottie Scheffler 20-1

Sungjae Im 20-1

Lucas Glover 22-1

Brian Harman 30-1

Emiliano Grillo 33-1

Cameron Smith 33-1

Vaughn Taylor 33-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Dylan Frittelli 40-1

Matt Jones 40-1

Martin Laird 40-1

Denny McCarthy 40-1

J.T. Poston 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Zach Johnson 45-1

Ryan Armour 50-1

Austin Cook 50-1