2019 Texas Open: Start time, live stream, watch online, TV channel, radio information

The last event before the 2019 Masters is here, and there are plenty of storylines to follow. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau headline a solid field, and Spieth in particular will be under the microscope this week after an incredibly shaky start to 2019.

He finished T3 in his last start after a somewhat similar bumpy start to 2018 and went on to finish solo third at the Masters. So there's still time to revive his game before next Thursday, but he's got a lot of work to do before now and then.

As for me? After their dustup last week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and subsequent Instagram apology, I'm hoping for a Sergio Garcia-Matt Kuchar final pairing on Sunday afternoon as we speed into Augusta week.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

