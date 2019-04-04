2019 Texas Open: Start time, live stream, watch online, TV channel, radio information

The last event before the 2019 Masters is here, and there are plenty of storylines to follow. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau headline a solid field, and Spieth in particular will be under the microscope this week after an incredibly shaky start to 2019.

He finished T3 in his last start after a somewhat similar bumpy start to 2018 and went on to finish solo third at the Masters. So there's still time to revive his game before next Thursday, but he's got a lot of work to do before now and then.

As for me? After their dustup last week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and subsequent Instagram apology, I'm hoping for a Sergio Garcia-Matt Kuchar final pairing on Sunday afternoon as we speed into Augusta week.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

