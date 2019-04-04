2019 Texas Open: Start time, live stream, watch online, TV channel, radio information
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Texas Open live this week
The last event before the 2019 Masters is here, and there are plenty of storylines to follow. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau headline a solid field, and Spieth in particular will be under the microscope this week after an incredibly shaky start to 2019.
He finished T3 in his last start after a somewhat similar bumpy start to 2018 and went on to finish solo third at the Masters. So there's still time to revive his game before next Thursday, but he's got a lot of work to do before now and then.
As for me? After their dustup last week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and subsequent Instagram apology, I'm hoping for a Sergio Garcia-Matt Kuchar final pairing on Sunday afternoon as we speed into Augusta week.
View this post on Instagram
It was nice to run into Matt Kuchar at Austin Golf Club today. A lot has been said about Saturday and most has been misconstrued. We’re all good here. Nothing but respect for each other and it’s time to move on. . . Ha estado bien encontrarme a Matt en el Club de Golf de Austin. Mucho se ha escrito y hablado sobre lo que ocurrió el sábado y la mayoría de ello ha sido malinterpretado. Hay mucho respeto mutuo y el tema está zanjado.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3:30-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
