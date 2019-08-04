2019 Wyndham Championship scores, grades: J.T. Poston plays perfectly for first win

There are plenty of arguments about what the perfect round (or week) of golf looks like. What J.T. Poston did at the 2019 Wyndham Championship is certainly in the conversation. Poston played a flawless four days of golf at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, as he went bogey free (!) for 72 straight holes for the first win of his PGA Tour career. If you're adding them up, that's 51 pars, 20 birdies and an eagle to finish at 22 under.

J.T. Poston only made two 5s all week



2s - 1

3s - 30

4s - 39

5s - 2 — Will Knights (@willknights3) August 4, 2019

And he shot his best round when it mattered most on Sunday with an 8-under 62 to clip Webb Simpson by a stroke and Ben An by two. An and Poston were actually in a race to see who could finish the week bogey free first. As Poston was finishing up, An finally bogeyed his 68th hole of the week (as well as his 72nd) to lose by a pair.

Meanwhile, Poston backed up his 30 on the front nine on Sunday with a 32 on the back, finished the tournament No. 1 in strokes gained from tee to green and touched off (by far) the biggest week of his life.

"Any win out here on Tour is a dream come true, but to do it here in North Carolina, an hour and a half from where I grew up ... I had so many friends and family, people who came in this morning, last minute," Poston, who was born in Hickory, told Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports.

"To be able to play like this and get a win on the PGA Tour and have them here to kind of experience it and share with me is something I never could have imagined."

Last 2 players to win a 72-hole individual @PGATour event without making a bogey:



Lee Trevino, 1974 in New Orleans@JT_ThePostman, 2019 @WyndhamChamp — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) August 4, 2019

Sedgefield is not the toughest course on the PGA Tour, but going making just two fives in 72 holes in mini golf is a feat worthy of celebration. However you define perfection in this sport -- an unattainable end, no doubt -- Poston captured some version of it with 258 bogey-free strokes in the final PGA Tour regular season event of the year. Grade: A+

Here are the rest of our grades for the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

Webb Simpson (2nd): Should we chat about how Simpson might be the best golfer in the world after the tee shots are hit? His numbers are undeniable. Of the top 10 golfers this season in strokes gained, he's the only one who ranks outside the top 60 off the tee (he's 102nd). From fairway to getting your ball in the hole, you could argue nobody's been better in 2019. This was his second straight runner up and his eighth (!) top-11 finish at the Wyndham Championship in 10 tries. Beware of Simpson next week at The Northern Trust (where he finished T15 in 2013). Grade: A

Viktor Hovland (4th): He came up short in his bid to win or finish T2 and earn his PGA Tour card for 2019-20, but it was his best showing yet in a year that has included five top 25s in nine starts. Jordan Spieth (see below) has seven top 25s in 18 starts. Hovland again did it with driver as he led the field in driving distance and strokes gained off the tee. He'll head to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a ton of momentum and a great chance of finishing in the top 25 over the course of the four playoff events on that tour. Grade: A

Jordan Spieth (MDF): A concerning quote from Spieth following his 77 in Round 3 which left him outside the 54-hole cut line: "I mean, on the front nine I actually had decent looks at birdie on a lot of holes. And then No. 10, when I hit that one out of bounds, it was like, 'Man, I don't know what's going on.'" Spieth made three doubles on Saturday and finished 83rd of the 83 golfers who made the cut in strokes gained from tee to green. All of this after one of the great two-round putting performances of his life.

"I putted my ass off for two days to be able to be where I was at and you can't exactly fix your ball-striking in a day from being a negative three or something strokes gained to trying to gain positive," said Spieth (somehow) remaining positive through it all. "It's just too much to try and force it. So this extra day could serve me really well through the Playoffs." Grade: D