The second leg of the 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs is underway from Olympia Fields in Illinois. The BMW Championship is hosting 70 golfers for the four-day, no-cut event with 30 spots in next week's Tour Championship up for grabs. This classic course has bared its teeth early and often against some of the best players in the world.

After 54 holes, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama sit alone atop the leaderboard at 1 under while the rest of the field is over par. The pair have grinded to get to this point with Matsuyama needing a couple of chip ins from off the green to keep himself in the red numbers. They will have plenty of chasers comes Sunday afternoon where conditions are expected to be the same they have been all week -- fast and firm.

Someone who was not in contention Sunday afternoon was Tiger Woods, who struggled once again and officially ended his 2019-20 season by missing out on the Tour Championship for the second straight year. Here's how you can watch Johnson, Matsuyama and the rest compete over the final 18 holes Sunday.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio