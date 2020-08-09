The 2020 PGA Championship is 54 holes deep with the Wanamaker Trophy up for grabs for the 102nd time. With the cut having been made and Moving Day now in the books, Sunday in San Francisco wll see the first major contested at the history of this course that has been absolutely fantastic through three rounds.

Now the question is: Who will take the trophy when the final putt drops?

The PGA Championship holds even greater esteem this year due to the lengths that have been taken to put on an exciting yet safe event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it is the only major that is officially part of the 2019-20 golf season. Golfers are champing at the bit for their lone opportunity to bring home a major championship trophy this season on a pristine course, so strap in for all-day coverage of the 2020 PGA Championship on Sunday from CBS Sports, where you can watch Round 4 live.

What you'll catch when you tune in is a fun course at TPC Harding Park that should produce exciting action over the final 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson enters Round 4 with a one-stroke lead on the field, though he's two up on his biggest challenger, back-to-back defending champion Brooks Koepka. D.J. is hoping to pick up his second career major, while Koepka is looking to become the first to three-peat the PGA Championship in nearly a century.

Enough talking about it. The action wraps up Sunday, and the scores are expected to remain low, which means we could have an absolutely epic major championship on our hands. Here's how you can watch as much of the PGA Championship as possible on Sunday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the final round of the tournament.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, August 9

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on ESPN

Early TV simulcast live stream: 12-3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 3-9 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-9 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

