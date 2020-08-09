Major championship golf enters its final 18 holes on Sunday at the 2020 PGA Championship, and the leaderboard is absolutely, positively stacked. Dustin Johnson's torrid third round has jolted him atop his peers at 9 under entering Round 4 at TPC Harding Park, but there are plenty of big-name golfers and up-and-coming stars looking to knock him off his perch.

Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ are both one shot back of Johnson, though it is Brooks Koepka (-7) who has the second-best odds to win on Sunday. Koepka has won back-to-back PGA Championships and is looking to become the first golfer to three-peat for the Wanamaker Trophy in nearly a century.

Collin Morikawa (-7) is behind Koepka ahead of Scheffler and Champ, while Paul Casey (-7) follows as golfers within two shots of the lead. Ahead of the next group is Bryson DeChambeau, who impressed with a 4-under 66 on Saturday.

Here's a look at the updated odds through 54 holes for the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park, via William Hill Sportsbook. CBS Sports will cover Round 4 live all day Sunday with the final holes airing on CBS from 3-9 p.m. ET.

Dustin Johnson: 11/4

Brooks Koepka: 9/2

Collin Morikawa: 11-1

Scottie Scheffler: 12-1

Cameron Champ: 12-1

Paul Casey: 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 14-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 16-1

Daniel Berger: 20-1

Jason Day: 20-1

Justin Rose: 25-1

Tony Finau: 30-1

Xander Schauffele: 33-1

As for who is going to win ... our CBS Sports experts are going to be taking a second crack at picking the winner of the 102nd PGA Championship. Take a look at their predictions below, coming up in a few minutes.

Kyle Porter -- Brooks Koepka (9/2): This has Koepka winning his fifth major written all over it. He got his bad round out of the way on Saturday while most of the rest of the board surged with great putting days. He narrowly saved himself from having to shoot 65 on Sunday with a 3-3-3 finish on Saturday, and if he wins, that will be the reason why it happens.

Chip Patterson -- Brooks Koepka (9/2): I'm sticking with my pick to win at the beginning of the week because all three rounds have checked all the boxes I need to see for him to three-peat the PGA. Even with some bad approach shots, there didn't seem to be any lack of confidence from Koepka in his decision making, and ultimately, his advantage off the tee and experience in these spots will help him separate from a star-studded group at the top.