While Scottie Scheffler won't be a part of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field, nearly every other top player on the PGA Tour will be. That means the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Max Homa are all available for PGA fantasy lineups and Wells Fargo Championship fantasy picks. Players of that caliber are always at the forefront of any fantasy golf strategy, but there are under-the-radar options as well as the Wells Fargo Championship 2024 tees off from Quail Hollow Club on Thursday.

One of those could be Tommy Fleetwood, who has two top 15s in his last pair of starts at Quail Hollow, in addition to a couple of top 10s over his last three starts this season on tour. The Englishman led this tournament after Round 1 last year before ultimately finishing fifth. He knows his way around Quail Hollow, but what other overlooked players could reward your fantasy golf lineups? Before making any 2024 Wells Fargo Championship fantasy golf picks, you have to see the Wells Fargo Championship fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 Masters (Scottie Scheffler, +350), Players Championship (Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

We can tell you that Cohen is backing the 2017 PGA Championship winner at Quail Hollow, Thomas. The two-time major winner clearly knows this course well, as he also went 4-1 at Quail Hollow when the course hosted the 2022 Presidents Cup. His four total points in that event were the second-most amongst the 24 American and international golfers competing. Additionally, Thomas finished in seventh place in his first Wells Fargo start and has two other top-25s at the event.

Thomas had a rough go of things at the Masters but followed that up with a fifth-place finish in his last start at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, which is also a signature tournament. Maybe even more importantly, he made great strides with his putter, which is the only real weakness in his game as he ranks in the top 25 in the strokes gained categories of tee-to-green, approach the green and around-the green. Cohen cites that improvement on the greens in liking Thomas at his long +3000 odds.

"Gaining nearly 2.7 strokes with the putter at Harbour Town marked his best putting tournament of the season and could a sign of things to come," Cohen told SportsLine. "Even in the midst of a poor 2023, JT gained more than seven strokes ball striking here en route to a T14, so if he can putt even slightly above average, watch out."

On the other hand, Cohen is fading Patrick Cantlay at +1600. The 2021 FedEx Cup champion has contested three stroke play tournaments at this course with tying for 21st at last year's Wells Fargo being his best showing. He'd likely be happy with a 21st place finish this week as he's finished 22nd or worse in four of his last five starts this season.

Cantlay's iron play has been his weak link as he ranks outside the top 100 on tour in both strokes gained: approach the green and greens in regulation percentage. Even when managing to find the green, his putter is letting him down as he ranks 80th in putting average after ranking 16th last year. The small greens at Quail Hollow don't foreshadow much success for someone struggling to land on them, so Cohen is avoiding Cantlay for fantasy golf picks for this week, saying, "The irons and putter simply haven't been consistent in 2024. He finished T23 here last year despite losing more than two strokes on approach, so tread carefully again this week." See all of Cohen's Wells Fargo Championship picks at SportsLine.

For this week, Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2024 Wells Fargo Championship fantasy golf picks, including a triple-digit longshot who "performed above average in all statistical categories" at this event last year and could help spice up your Fantasy golf lineups.

