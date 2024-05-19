The final round of the 2024 PGA Championship is underway Valhalla Golf Club is offering an opportunity for some of the best golfers in the world to streak up the leaderboard and claim the second major championship of the year. The Wanamaker Trophy and $3.3 million are on the line for the victor, but it will certainly not be a walk in the park despite Valhalla offering plenty of low numbers on the week.

Sunday should be electric with an absolutely stacked leaderboard battling down the stretch. Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa are out in front as the co-leaders, but a ton of big-time names are on their tails, including Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose. Then there are Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, who certainly have some work to do but are just on the outskirts of competing for the Wanamaker.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested outside Valhalla on Friday for disobeying a police officer in a traffic-related incident, is not among those in striking position any longer as his chaotic Friday gave way to an ineffective Saturday in which he posted an over-par round for the first time since August 2023.

Given how much talent in the field, whoever ultimately prevails at Valhalla will surely have earned the Wanamaker and a winner's share that is the largest in PGA Championship history.

There is so much to follow Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 PGA Championship from start to finish Sunday.

