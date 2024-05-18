The 2024 PGA Championship heads intro Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club with a jam-packed leaderboard of big names. Xander Schauffele, looking for his first career major, is tied for the lead with Collin Morikawa at 15 under. Fifteen total golfers are within five strokes of the lead, but the most serious contenders giving chase to the co-leaders are Sahith Theegala (-14), Bryson DeChambeau (-13), Viktor Hovland (-13) and Shane Lowry (-13), who tied the major championship record for lowest score at 62 on Saturday.

Schauffele is the slight favorite to win at +250 (risk $100 to win $250) in the 2024 PGA Championship odds, followed by Morikawa at +260. DeChambeau (+650), Theegala (+650), Hovland (+750) and Lowry (+1200) are the only other golfers coming in under +4000. The first tee times for Round 4 come at 7:45 a.m. ET on Sunday with the final pairing teeing off at 2:35 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2024 PGA Championship Sunday picks, be sure to see the 2024 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 11 majors entering the weekend and hit the Masters three straight years. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that three rounds are in the books at the 2024 PGA Championship, SportsLine simulated the final round 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2024 PGA Championship leaderboard.

Top 2024 PGA Championship Sunday predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship: Lowry, who just made history on Saturday with his 62, stumbles and barely finishes in the top 10. There are far better values to consider on the 2024 PGA Championship odds board entering Round 4.

Despite his Saturday heroics, Lowry is still two strokes back and has a lot of big names to contend with near the top of the leaderboard. He also shot a 69 on both Thursday and Friday, so that's the type of score bettors should be expecting on Round 4. He's finished T19 or worse in his last three individual events on the PGA Tour and hasn't cracked the top 10 in this event in his last couple tries, so the model is fading him in 2024 PGA Championship best bets for Sunday.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, who is 10 under and five strokes off the lead, makes a surprising run on Sunday. He's a golfer to target at +8000 if you're looking for a big payout.

Thomas has been consistent at Valhalla this weekend, posting a 69-67-67 thus far. He finished Round 3 with six birdies, so he's showing the ability to post some low scores. He already has two career PGA Championship wins to his credit and another T6 finish, so the model is projecting that he'll be more in the mix than many expect on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 PGA Championship Sunday picks

The model is targeting two golfers with triple-digit odds entering Sunday to finish with a strong run. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA Championship picks here.

So who will win the PGA Championship 2024, and which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2024 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2024 PGA Championship leaderboard entering Sunday, all from the model that's nailed 11 golf majors, including three straight Masters.

Latest 2024 PGA Championship odds, field

See full PGA Championship 2024 picks, best betsand predictions here.

Xander Schauffele +250

Collin Morikawa +260

Bryson DeChambeau +650

Sahith Theegala +650

Victor Hovland +750

Shane Lowry +1200

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Dean Burmester +6500

Justin Thomas +8000

Tony Finau +12000

Rory McIlroy +17000

Thomas Detry +22000

Harris English +22000

Austin Eckroat +27000

Lee Hodges +35000

Scottie Scheffler +40000

Jordan Spieth +60000

Taylor Moore +60000

Keegan Bradley +60000