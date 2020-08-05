Watch Now: GEICO 15: PGA Championship Storylines ( 2:54 )

The PGA Championship may be making a one-time return to its former home month of August, but don't expect the same kind of hot weather that accompanied many editions of glory's last chance when the field tees it up at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The northern California climate is set to provide cool and windy conditions that are going to make the 7,234-yard track play much longer, with thick fog always around the corner and thick, moist rough making life difficult for those who miss the fairway. Some have estimated that the conditions will add at least one club to their calculations when playing into that 15-20 mile per hour wind, which will be blowing out of the southwest and directly into the players' faces coming in on the final handful of holes on the back nine.

Tiger Woods has more experience at TPC Harding Park than anyone else in the field, and he knows that the conditions will make it tougher to stay loose and maintain range of motion.

"It's always 20 degrees cooler here than it is down there in Palo Alto. We knew that coming in. I think the weather forecast is supposed to be like this all week: Marine layer, cool, windy, and we are all going to have to deal with it," Woods said, via PGA Tour.com. "For me when it's cooler like this, it's just make sure that my core stays warm, layering up properly. I know I won't have the same range of motion as I would back home in Florida where it's 95 every day. That's just the way it is."

Below you can check out the forecast for this week at TPC Harding Park and the 2020 PGA Championship, via Weather.com:

First Round -- Thursday

High 67 | Low 55

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing in the afternoon. Winds W increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Second Round -- Friday

High 65 | Low 54

Mostly cloudy early, then afternoon sunshine. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Third Round -- Saturday

High 67 | Low 54

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Final Round -- Sunday

High 68 | Low 55

Sun and a few passing clouds. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.