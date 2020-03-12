2020 Players Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field schedule for Round 1 on Thursday
No Tiger Woods this year, but the field at TPC Sawgrass is still completely loaded
In one of the more underrated media stories so far in 2020, at least in golf, the Players Championship will show every shot from every golfer in this week's field -- live. That's right. You want to watch Abraham Ancer's approach on No. 5 on Friday? You can. You want to see how many putts it takes Adam Scott to complete the 6th hole on Saturday? You can. Over 30,000 shots, all live.
It's pretty awesome, and it's hopefully a harbinger of things to come in the future. I imagine a world in which every PGA Tour shot ever will be available on any device I want, all live. But that's a future that's still several years away. For now, we're focused on the 2020 Players Championship and the Thursday pairings you might actually want to check out over the course of Round 1.
Keep on reading for the top groups you can watch in Round 1 of the 2020 Players Championship.
Listen below for our full preview of The 2020 Players Championship. Be sure to subscribe to 'The First Cut' podcast for all the PGA Tour news, previews, interviews and betting advice you need to know.
Players Championship tee times, pairings for Thursday
All times Eastern | Featured groups italicized
Hole No. 1
8:24 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker
1:18 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
1:29 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia
1:40 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele
1:51 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm
2:02 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Tommy Fleetwood, Jim Furyk
2:13 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson
2:24 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day
Hole No. 10
8:02 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace
8:13 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau
8:24 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama
8:35 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson
8:46 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
8:57 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Paul Casey
9:08 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari
1:18 p.m. -- Cam Smith, Keegan Bradley, Ian Poulter
2:13 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Aaron Wise
I love that Im, DeChambeau, Woodland group. If you can get a good number, a good bet would be that the eventual winner would come out of there. I also like the Wolff, Morikawa, Hovland group, even if I think Morikawa is going to dust both of my Pokes. There are some great ones that I'll be monitoring closely this week at TPC Sawgrass as the Players Championship drama unfolds to kick off the heart of the season.
For every tee time in the entire Players Championship field, click here.
