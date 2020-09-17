Fresh off a FedEx Cup-clinching victory in the 2020 Tour Championship, Dustin Johnson is riding his red-hot summer right into Winged Foot as the betting favorite to win the 2020 U.S. Open. Johnson finished T2 or better in his last four outings of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, and his 17/2 odds lead a loaded field as the 2020-21 major season begins.

In fact, the U.S. Open is just the first of six (!) majors to be played season, and D.J. enters it looking to defend his No. 1 spot in the official World Golf Rankings.

Fittingly, Jon Rahm's U.S. Open odds this week most closely trails those of Johnson at 10-1. The two have been a staple of the top 10 on leaderboards over the last month with Rahm edging D.J. at the BMW Championship but D.J. winning the events that bookended it. It was Rahm who briefly occupied the No. 1 spot in the world golf rankings after winning the Memorial Tournament in July, but -- you guessed it! -- it's D.J. he trails headed into the week. The U.S. Open should present another exciting storyline in the ongoing saga and budding rivalry between the two.

Then there's Rory McIlroy, who at 18-1 -- behind Justin Thomas (14-1), among others -- is seeking his second U.S. Open victory and fifth major championship. He's coming off a top-10 finish in the FedEx Cup Playoffs after playing well in consecutive outings to end his 2019-20 season on a high note. If he can start this season like his last -- with six consecutive top-5 finishes -- he'll be in great shape to again be a factor this weekend. McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2015 but is painfully due for another breakthrough with top-10 U.S. Open finishes in two of his last five tries.

2020 U.S. Open odds

Dustin Johnson 17/2

Jon Rahm 10-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Rory McIlroy 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1



Webb Simpson 25-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Patrick Cantlay 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 35-1

Jason Day 35-1

Patrick Reed 35-1

Tiger Woods 40-1

Adam Scott 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1



Rickie Fowler 55-1



Justin Rose 55-1

Viktor Hovland 55-1

Paul Casey 55-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 55-1

Matthew Wolff 60-1

Harris English 66-1

Sung-Jae Im 70-1

Gary Woodland 70-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Jordan Spieth 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Louis Oosthuizen 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1



Value aside, it's pretty tough to make a case against Dustin Johnson right now. He's crushing off the tee and finding success in his short game. Johnson ranked top 10 on the tour last season in total strokes gained and strokes gained from tee to green and 11th in strokes gained off the tee. He's hitting his stride at the right time, too.

"Feel like the game is in really good form, playing some solid golf, and obviously contending every week," he said after winning the Tour Championship. "I'm playing probably some of the best golf I've ever played."

For similar reasons, Bryson DeChambeau looks like a good value. He led the PGA Tour last season in strokes gained off the tee and driving distance. If he can control his driver and find success around the green, he could contend and return to the form we saw earlier this year when he made four top-10 finishes and was in contention at the PGA Championship after a bumpy start.

