Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm will headline the tee times on Sunday as they tee off last alongside Lanto Griffin, but the undercard will be as good as undercards get. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will tee off with Adam Long, with all three are more than 15 strokes back of the lead.

Still, it should be a fun show, even if that trio is going off the back nine on Sunday. There are other fun groups on Sunday, too, but everyone will be keyed on Rahm and Thomas, who will tee off last. Between them, they have four wins on the year and are two of the heavier favorites to win the Masters next month.

The duo shot a combined 14 under on Saturday, and Thomas is +150 to win on Sunday while Rahm is +225. With a soft course, we could see any number of crazy scores from players who tee off ahead of the leaders. Here's a look at all the tee times and groups going into Sunday's final round at Sherwood Country Club.

All times Eastern

2020 Zozo Championship tee times, Sunday pairings

Hole No. 1

12:38 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Rory McIlroy, Mark Hubbard

12:49 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, Mackenzie Hughes

1:00 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Andrew Landry, Viktor Hovland

1:11 p.m. -- Brad Kennedy, Richy Werenski, Harris English

1:22 p.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Takumi Kanaya, Sungjae Im

1:33 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Satoshi Kodaira, Patrick Reed

1:44 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Joaquin Niemann

1:55 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren, Russell Henley

2:06 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

2:17 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Scottie Scheffler, Dylan Frittelli

2:28 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Brian Harman, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:39 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Ryan Palmer, Sebastian Munoz

2:50 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Lanto Griffin

Hole No. 10

12:38 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyler Duncan

12:49 p.m. -- Jason Day, Collin Morikawa, Shugo Imahira

1:00 p.m. -- Shaun Norris, Xander Schauffele, Nick Taylor

1:11 p.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Matt Kuchar, Ryo Ishikawa

1:22 p.m. -- Gunn Charonekul, Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama

1:33 p.m. -- Ben An, Chan Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1:44 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge, Brendan Steele

1:55 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Streelman

2:06 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, Harry Higgs

2:17 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Rikuya Hoshino, Matthew Wolff

2:28 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Adam Long

2:39 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Mikumu Horikawa, Danny Lee

2:50 p.m. -- Naoki Sekito, Michael Thompson