SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- After a lopsided first day of play at the 43rd Ryder Cup, the United States will go for the kill early on Saturday as it tries to extend a 6-2 lead into something that puts the event out of reach. Captain Steve Stricker will run back all four foursomes pairings that went 3-1 on Friday morning, while European captain Padraig Harrington has benched Rory McIlroy for the first time in his Ryder Cup career.

The outcome is not looking great for a European side that was heavily outscored on Friday and looks to be outmanned in general. They need something special on Saturday morning as they start to try and play their way back into this event, but the pairings are not favorable. Should the United States succeed in the morning session the same way it did on Friday, it may only be academic when it comes to hoisting the trophy on Sunday.

Here's a look at the four early matchups. Afternoon pairings for foursomes will be made after the morning session is complete. All times Eastern

2021 Ryder Cup pairings: Foursomes

Match Time United States Europe 1 8:05 a.m. Brooks Koepka / Daniel Berger Jon Rahm / Sergio Garcia 2 8:21 a.m Dustin Johnson / Collin Morikawa Paul Casey / Tyrrell Hatton 3 8:37 a.m. Jordan Spieth / Justin Thomas Bernd Wiesberger / Viktor Hovland 4 8:53 a.m. Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay Lee Westwood / Matt Fitzpatrick

At first glance here, the U.S. has a nice advantage in the last three matches. Downing D.J. and Morikawa seems like a Herculean task for Casey and Hatton. J.T. found his footing on Friday afternoon and will be a real problem if he makes any putts at all alongside Spieth. I'm honestly not sure what the thinking is on running Westwood and Fitzpatrick back out after they made one birdie together on Friday.

The big match, just as it was on Friday morning, is the first one. Rahm and Garcia were complete menaces in foursomes on Day 1, and I expect more of the same on Saturday morning. Koepka and Berger are a great pairing to send out against them. They made five birdies together in foursomes on Friday but, more importantly, they won't be afraid of Europe's most formidable duo. If the U.S. wins that match, it's going to be extraordinarily difficult for Europe to recover.

2021 Ryder Cup TV schedule of events

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 25

Session 1 (foursomes): 8 a.m.

Session 2 (four-ball): 1:10 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 8-9 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and RyderCup.com

