J.J. Spaun showed both the potential and perils of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs last week, and now he has major work to do at the 2022 BMW Championship. Spaun held a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday, with 2,000 points and a guaranteed spot in the Tour Championship just 18 holes away. Then he shot 78 in the final round to tumble to a tie for 42nd. Now he is the man on the bubble, sitting 30th in the FedEx Cup standings, which would make him the last player into the PGA Tour finale at East Lake next week. But Will Zalatoris and Sepp Straka also showed the power of a high finish, as Zalatoris beat Straka in a playoff to move into first in the FedEx Cup standings. Straka vaulted from 35th to eighth. A missed cut dropped Scottie Scheffler behind Zalatoris, and Rory McIlory also went home early, but they remain among the favorites in the BMW Championship field.

McIlroy is the 10-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest BMW Championship odds. Jon Rahm (12-1) is next in line, followed by a slew of golfers at 14-1. Zalatoris, Scheffler and reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay are among that group. Straka is priced at a whopping 125-1, while Spaun is and even longer 200-1 shot in the BMW Championship 2022 field

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly six years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

Gates had another strong week of picks at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, with all of his steals of the week making the weekend and J.T. Poston ($7,300 at DraftKings) posting a top-20 finish. He also backed Tony Finau (T-5) and Sungjae Im (12th), so anyone who followed him had success with their Fantasy picks.

Gates has been on a roll this season. He nailed the Open Championship, going with champion Cameron Smith among his outright winners despite many experts writing off the Australian. For the John Deere Classic, Gates pegged 40-1 longshot Poston as a potential winner before his second tour win.

And at the Travelers, he was all over Sahith Theegala, who was priced at just $7,300 at DraftKings and finished as a runner-up. Anyone who followed Gates' advice has cashed in on their Fantasy golf picks.

Finau continued to impress at the St. Jude Championship, and Gates is all over him again this week for the BMW. Despite consecutive wins and a top-five finish in Memphis, the 32-year-old remains priced under $10,000 at DraftKings. "If you don't have Finau on your card at this point, what are you doing?" the expert says. Finau is playing at his absolute best, and he had a ton of playoff success last year. He won the Northern Trust and was in the top 15 in all three events.

On the other hand, Thomas isn't playing anywhere near his peak, and the expert is fading him. "I don't really see much reason to back Thomas right now," Gates says. The 29-year-old hasn't been the same since his PGA win in late May, posting as many missed cuts (two) as top-20 finishes in the ensuing six events. Thomas has shot 70 or higher in seven of his past 10 rounds, He also is wild with his driver (171st in accuracy), and that will be a problem in Wilmington. You can see who else to back and fade here.

