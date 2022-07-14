The 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews is the pinnacle of the sport: the oldest major being played at the game's most historic course with a Claret Jug set to be awarded to one of the best players in golf. Four days of pristine golf begin Thursday as the Old Course in Scotland hosts The Open for the first time since 2015.

Anticipation has reached a fever pitch with play beginning as Rory McIlroy enters as the clear favorite in the field. The Ulsterman has played some of the best golf of his career in 2022, though despite three top-10 major finishes thus far, he has yet to get off the schneid with his first such crown since winning this event and the PGA Championship back-to-back in 2014.

After taking the U.S. Open off to rehabilitate his still-healing leg, Tiger Woods is back in a major field for the third time this season. Woods, a three-time Champion Golfer of the Year at The Open who holds St. Andrews as his favorite course, will attempt to win his third Claret Jug at the Old Course in what may be his last legitimate opportunity to do so.

Xander Schauffele, fresh off a win at the Scottish Open, sits just behind McIlroy on the oddsboard with other stars like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, U.S. Open winner Matthew Fitzpatrick and PGA champion Justin Thomas rounding out the top of the field. Even beyond those golfers, there is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 Open Championship from start to finish Thursday, so be sure to follow Round 1 with us. Beyond that, hit the links below to follow live on action both on television and streaming online.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 14

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)