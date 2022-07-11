Four of the top five finishers in the LIV Golf event in Portland will be in the 2022 Open Championship field as well. They'll try to carry their July 4th weekend success over to Scotland starting Thursday. Branden Grace won in Portland with a final score of 13-under, but is a colossal 100-1 long shot in the 2022 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Louis Oosthuizen, who won the Open Championship in 2010 when it was also held at the Old Course at St. Andrews, finished fifth in Portland and is 35-1 to win the Claret Jug this year in the Open Championship 2022.

Patrick Reed is 65-1 in the 2022 British Open odds after he finished third at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. Do those players stand a chance against other 2022 Open Championship contenders like Rory McIlroy (9-1), Jon Rahm (11-1) or Scottie Scheffler (12-1), or should you stick with the British Open 2022 favorites for your best bets? Before locking in your 2022 Open Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 Open Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2022: Collin Morikawa, the defending British Open champion and one of the tournament favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Morikawa had fifth-place finishes at the U.S. Open and Masters, but he was nowhere to be found on the leaderboard at the PGA Championship, finishing outside the top 50.

Last year's Open Championship remains Morikawa's last victory, and while he started this tour season with five straight top-10s, success has been fleeting since then. Over his last 10 tournaments, he has more finishes outside the top 50 (four) than he has inside the top 10 (three). His biggest culprit has been his short game, which has gone from above average to among the tour's worst. He ranks 180th out of 204 players on tour in strokes gained: around-the-green (-.307), and that weakness could be magnified at a course with over 100 bunkers.

Another surprise: Dustin Johnson, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Johnson is coming off his best performance on the LIV Golf tour in Portland, where he finished third at nine-under. The last time the Open Championship was held at St. Andrews in 2015, Johnson finished 49th, but before that in 2010, he took 14th.

After starting on the LIV Tour with an eighth-place finish in London on June 11, he finished 24th at the U.S. Open the following week. One of the more remarkable aspects about Johnson's performance last weekend, however, was that his success was based on precision more than power. Johnson only outdrove the median of the rest of the field by an average of two yards, but finished with a rate of over 3.5 strokes gained from tee-to-green. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Open Championship picks

2022 Open Championship odds, field

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Scottie Scheffler 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 18-1

Justin Thomas 18-1

Shane Lowry 22-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Will Zalatoris 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Dustin Johnson 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 35-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Max Homa 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Tiger Woods 60-1

Bryson DeChambeau 65-1

Ryan Fox 65-1

Sungjae Im 65-1

Corey Conners 80-1

Cameron Young 80-1

Seamus Power 80-1

Robert MacIntyre 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Marc Leishman 80-1

Billy Horschel 90-1

Patrick Reed 90-1

Abraham Ancer 90-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Paul Casey 100-1

Mito Pereira 100-1

Thomas Pieters 100-1

Lucas Herbert 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Cameron Tringale 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Harold Varner 100-1

Victor Perez 100-1

Adrian Meronk 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Haotong Li 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Jordan Smith 125-1

Padraig Harrington 125-1

Talor Gooch 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Russell Henley 150-1

Joohyung Kim 150-1

Si-Woo Kim 150-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Sahith Theegala 150-1

Francesco Molinari 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Min Woo Lee 150-1

Lee Westwood 150-1

Thomas Detry 175-1

Bernd Wiesberger 175-1

Harris English 175-1

Erik van Rooyen 175-1

Sam Horsfield 175-1

Dean Burmester 175-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 200-1

Chris Kirk 200-1

Justin Harding 200-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Pablo Larrazabal 200-1

Luke List 200-1

Stewart Cink 200-1

Tom Hoge 200-1

Ian Poulter 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 200-1

Emiliano Grillo 200-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 200-1

Henrik Stenson 200-1

Adri Arnaus 200-1

Richard Bland 250-1

Garrick Higgo 250-1

Guido Migliozzi 250-1

Wyndham Clark 250-1

Laurie Canter 250-1

Alexander Bjork 250-1

Takumi Kanaya 250-1

Matthew Jordan 250-1

Jason Scrivener 250-1

Zach Johnson 250-1

Richard Mansell 250-1

Brandon Wu 300-1

Fabrizio Zanotti 300-1

Thriston Lawrence 300-1

Trey Mullinax 300-1

Sepp Straka 300-1

Jamie Donaldson 300-1

John Catlin 300-1

Marcus Armitage 300-1

Shaun Norris 300-1

Kazuki Higa 400-1

Scott Vincent 400-1

Chan Kim 500-1

Ashley Chesters 500-1

Keita Nakajima 500-1

Yuto Katsuragawa 500-1

Dimitrios Papadatos 500-1

David Law 500-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 500-1

Ben Campbell 500-1

Sihwan Kim 500-1

Lars Van Meijel 500-1

Shugo Imahira 500-1

Zander Lombard 500-1

Ernie Els 500-1

Brad Kennedy 500-1

Marco Penge 750-1

Mingyu Cho 750-1

Robert Dinwiddie 750-1

Anthony Quayle 750-1

Matthew Griffin 750-1

Minkyu Kim 750-1

Matt Ford 750-1

Aaron Jarvis 1000-1

John Parry 1000-1

Oliver Farr 1000-1

David Carey 1000-1

Paul Lawrie 1000-1

Aldrich Potgieter 1000-1

Jediah Morgan 1000-1

Barclay Brown 1000-1

Ronan Mullarney 1000-1

Jack Floydd 1000-1

Mark Calcavecchia 1000-1

Darren Clarke 1000-1

Filippo Celli 1000-1

David Duval 1000-1

Jorge Fernandez-Valdes 1000-1

John Daly 1000-1

Stephen Dodd 1000-1

Alex Wrigley 1000-1

Sam Bairstow 1000-1

Justin De Los Santos 1000-1

Jamie Rutherford 1000-1