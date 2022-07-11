Weather, wind, rain and obscurity have often been adjectives used to describe The Open and its champions. Ben Curtis, Todd Hamilton, Stewart Cink and Darren Clarke have all been crowned Champion Golfer of the Year since 2000, yet they are hardly the only surprise winners of the year's final major crown.

Collin Morikawa is considered by many to have been an unlikely victor last season as he made his Open Championship debut at Royal St. George's and had not acquitted himself nicely to a version of links golf the week before at The Renaissance Club. While he is on the younger end of the age spectrum, veterans like Tom Watson and Greg Norman have made legitimate runs towards the Claret Jug over the last two decades.

That should be music to the ears of someone like Tiger Woods, who is listed at 60-1 by Caesars Sportsbook and commanding plenty of respect in the betting markets given his name and the fluidity in which the public enjoys tying money up with the 15-time major champion. Links golf has a way of leveling the playing field as experience, course knowledge and more than a hint of luck comes into play.

Because of this, no player's name should be completely crossed off your list when hoping to identify a possible winner of the 150th Open Championship. Here is a look at five sleepers you should consider with odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

2022 Open Championship picks, sleepers

1 Max Homa It was reassuring to see Homa play well at the Scottish Open, and by all accounts, he appears to be up to the challenge of golf in Scotland. There were many who were keen on his chances at the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, but Homa said himself he believes it is the Open Championship where his game can thrive. He remains a top-10 ball-striker on the PGA Tour, and the frustration he displayed at The Country Club showed me that the fire in his belly burns deep. Finishing T40 in his debut last year at Royal St. George's, I can envision Homa seriously contending in his second Open. Odds: 50-1 2 Patrick Reed It is hard to classify a former Masters champion as a sleeper, yet Reed has struggled in 2022 and as such finds his name lower on the odds board than usual. Coming into this week off a podium finish at the LIV Golf event in Portland, the 31-year-old is usually of interest when conditions are at their most difficult and while that may not be the case at St. Andrews, I still believe he is worthy of consideration. In seven prior Open starts, Reed has missed the cut three times and finished inside the top 30 four times including a top-10 finish in 2019. He can be volatile -- both his game and temperament -- but he's made the cut in all three majors of the season and has proven to be a player to trust on Sundays. Odds: 90-1 3 Lucas Herbert Herbert hasn't done anything to write home about in his first two Open appearances as he has yet to finish inside the top 50. Despite this, the Australian's game should suit the Old Course as the modern player will have more than enough firepower to dismantle the Home of Golf. In what may possibly turn into a birdie fest, Herbert's distance off the tee, daft touch around the greens and streaky putting stroke will thrive. He has played well at the Scottish Open and the Irish Open throughout his career, so I don't see why he can't play well at The Open. Odds: 150-1 4 Harris English This time last season, English was a top 10 player in the Official World Golf Rankings. Falling to world No. 30 due to a prolonged injury layoff, the former Georgia Bulldogs star has returned to competition and appears to be getting stronger with each and every round under his belt. English has made his last three cuts and while his Open history is middling, it is also encouraging. In six prior appearances, the 32-year-old has made the cut five times with his best finish coming in 2013 at Muirfield. Odds: 175-1 5 Dylan Frittelli In the field courtesy of his T6 finish last year at Royal St. George's, Frittelli has seemingly figured out links golf. He finished T32 at Royal Portrush in 2019 and has enjoyed a sneaky consistent 2022 season at one point connecting on 10 consecutive made cuts. While he only has one top-10 finish to his name this year, he has yet to experience a week in which the entirety of his game clicks. It is a big ask to suggest all aspects will come together at the Open, but they did last season, so crazier things have happened. Odds: 200-1

