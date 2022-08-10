There are several opportunities for golfers to make history during the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship when the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway this week. No golfer has ever won the FedEx Cup in back-to-back years but defending champion Patrick Cantlay is in a solid position at No. 5 heading into TPC Southwind. Meanwhile, Tony Finau can become the first golfer to successfully defend his title at the FedExCup Playoffs opener. Cantlay is listed at 16-1 and Finau is 20-1 in the latest 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Finau comes into the event having won each of his last two starts on the PGA Tour. He was the first golfer to win two weeks in a row since Brendon Todd in 2019, but should he be included in your 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship bets? Before locking in your 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

Top 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Smith, a three-time winner on tour this season and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Smith is coming off an impressive win at the British Open, his first major championship victory.

However, Smith could be dealing with rust after not playing a PGA Tour event since his victory at St. Andrews. He's been extremely inconsistent in recent weeks as well, finishing T-48 or worse in two of his last four starts and missing the cut twice in his last eight events. In addition, the 28-year-old has had trouble with his accuracy this season, ranking 141st in driving accuracy percentage (57.94), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 field.

Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He comes into the FedEx Cup Playoffs in great form, having carded consecutive top-10s at the Scottish Open and the British Open. Spieth also went through a hot stretch several months ago, finishing in the top 10 in three out of four events, including a win at the RBC Heritage.

The 29-year-old ranks inside the top 20 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from tee-to-green and he is also in the top 35 of four other key statistical categories. Spieth has finished inside the top 15 in two of his last three appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and he was putting very well at this event last year. SportsLine's model thinks he is undervalued this weekend, making him a strong wager at 25-1 odds. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, field

