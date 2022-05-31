Back-to-back dramatic Sundays on the PGA Tour lead us into the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. If there was ever a spot on the calendar for these theatrics to continue, it is at Jack Nicklaus' place in Dublin, Ohio, as it has produced jaw-dropping moments, head-scratchers and fireworks in recent memory.

This was the case last year, too, when Jon Rahm finished his third round with a six-stroke lead only to be told -- mere steps off the 18th green -- he had contracted COVID-19 and had to withdraw as a result. Play was ultimately concluded in a playoff between two of the best American golfers in Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa with Cantlay raising his second Memorial title.

That was Morikawa's second playoff appearance at Muirfield Village in as many years as he was victorious in the one-off Workday Championship in July 2020 over Justin Thomas. The following week, Rahm triumphed at the Memorial, but it was not without some late spice as he was assessed a two-stroke penalty after play was completed.

This year's Memorial is sure to be filled with some stressful times as marquee players Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Cameron Smith join those mentioned above in the field. Let's take a closer look at this week's 2022 Memorial Tournament with odds provided via Caesars Sportsbook.

Event Information

Event: The Memorial Tournament | June 2-5

Location: Muirfield Village Golf Club -- Dublin, Ohio

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,533 | Purse: $12,000,000

2022 Memorial Tournament field, odds

Jon Rahm (11-1): It has been a quiet 2022 for the former world No. 1, but if there was a golf course Rahm could hand pick to gain momentum, it is Muirfield Village. The winner in 2020 and the 54-hole leader in 2021, the Spaniard comes into the Memorial as the two-time defending champion (in his mind). His victory at the Mexico Open did not exude confidence, but a strong start this week could propel him into a stout title defense at the U.S. Open.

Patrick Cantlay (14-1): What was Rahm's loss was Cantlay's gain as the defending champion holed a clutch birdie-putt on the 71st hole to force a playoff with Morikawa, which he ultimately won. The Golden Bear is his idol and to Cantlay's credit, his best golf has often accompanied him to the Memorial as he boasts two wins and two additional top 10s in only six appearances. His lack of success in major championships continues to be worrisome after a missed cut at the PGA Championship, but we won't have to cross that bridge again until play begins at The Country Club.

Cameron Smith (20-1): There are often parallels drawn between Muirfield Village and Augusta National, but Smith has yet to uncover them. The penal rough lining the fairway is likely the main culprit for the Australian's struggles as he has four missed cuts and zero top-60 finishes in his six prior outings. The world No. 3 had approximately 100 lip-outs on the greens at Southern Hills, so expect a big bounce back performance with the putter in hand for Smith.

Collin Morikawa (20-1): The five-time winner on the PGA Tour is not a Memorial champion, but he has won on this golf course. Morikawa is, admittedly, slumping as he's without a top-10 finish since the 2022 Masters and remains winless on the season. Muirfield Village favors strong iron players who fade the golf ball, and if the 25-year-old can find a semblance of form with the putter, he should contend at this venue once again.

Shane Lowry (22-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (25-1): Lost in the shuffle of Mito Pereira's heartbreak and the playoff between Will Zalatoris and Thomas was Fitzpatrick. The Englishman was a round of even-par golf away from raising the Wanamaker Trophy and has quickly become on the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour. He was third in 2020 behind Rahm and Ryan Palmer and arrives this year with six top-10 finishes in only 10 starts.

2022 Memorial Tournament picks



Hideki Matsuyama Winner (25-1): Matsuyama may have won twice already this season, but he is quickly becoming the most difficult man on the PGA Tour to figure out. One week he is injured and plays exceptionally well, the next he is fully healthy and can't find the middle of the club face. There is inherent risk in Matsuyama, but the upside is well apparent. A winner here in 2014, he has since contended on two separate occasions and should once again if his iron play mirrors that of the AT&T Byron Nelson when he gained more than eight strokes on approach.

Max Homa Contender (35-1): Muirfield would fit in nicely among Homa's previous conquests: Quail Hollow, Riviera, TPC Potomac. His play at the Charles Schwab Challenge was a bit volatile from round to round, but in the end, it resulted in a T23. It was yet another quality outing for Homa, and despite his ball-striking falling off a touch, his short game more than held its own. The four-time winner on the PGA Tour possesses all the tools, and his T6 finish in last year's Memorial makes me believe he can put them to good use around Muirfield Village.

Corey Conners Sleeper (45-1): If the similarities to Augusta National are true, how do you not look in the direction of Conners? The Canadian has notched three straight top-10 finishes at the Masters and has yet to miss a cut at Muirfield Village in four trips. The iron play was a major disappointment at the PGA Championship, but before that he looked like his normal steady self and has even been putting well since the Players Championship. If Southern Hills was truly just a speed bump, Conners should cruise into contention at the Memorial.

