Three quarters of the way through the 2022 PGA Championship, it's quite likely that some history will be made at Southern Hills. The top four names of the leaderboard are not only seeking their first career majors but their first wins on the PGA Tour.

Southern Hills has been a tremendous test for the best golfers in the world thus far, especially given the diverse conditions that have been faced throughout the tournament. That makes Sunday's final round all the more interesting as Mito Pereira tries to hold his three-stroke lead with Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick his closest competitors trying to make a run from three strokes back.

Unfortunately, some big names will not be in action Sunday. Most notably, Tiger Woods decided to withdraw from the PGA Championship after a 9-over 79 in his third round put him in a tie for last place. Woods' leg remained an obvious issue for the 15-time major champion as he admitted soreness after the round and was seen once again using a club as a cane while walking the course.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship from start to finish Sunday, so follow Round 4 with us live. Beyond that, hit the links below to follow live on action both on television and streaming online. Be sure to check out the entire PGA Championship schedule and coverage guide through the final 18 holes.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 22

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network