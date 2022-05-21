We are well underway now with the second major of the year taking center stage as the beauty of May surrounding Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, serves as the site for the 2022 PGA Championship. This year's affair is set with a loaded field, and the leaderboard is looking strong through 36 holes. Follow Round 3 action live.

It's so stacked that even a couple unfortunate absences have not been felt. Not among those in attendance is defending champion Phil Mickelson, who watches from afar as the rest of the golf world moves on without him. Tiger Woods teed it up but did not start well, though he rebounded on Friday to make the cut for his second straight major since returning from a devastating car wreck.

Supplanting Rory McIlroy (the 18-hole leader) atop the board is Will Zalatoris, who has taken advantage of complimentary weather conditions in his two sessions to shoot a 131 and hold a one-shot lead on the field entering Moving Day. McIlroy is one of a number of names -- notably among them Justin Thomas -- looking to push the 25-year-old American for the top spot.

While attending the PGA Championship can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the PGA Championship throughout this week with action streaming live all weekend.

CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz will call the action for the 32nd consecutive year while hosting coverage from the 18th tower alongside lead analyst Sir Nick Faldo. Also at Southern Hills for CBS Sports are Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Trevor Immelman, Dottie Pepper, Mark Immelman, Colt Knost and Amanda Renner.

The 104rd PGA Championship is the 32nd consecutive (and 39th overall) broadcast by CBS Sports, which this year will deploy roughly 140 cameras and almost 150 microphones throughout the course to capture all the sights and sounds. Live drone coverage and robotic bunker cameras are among a dozen technological enhancements that will be utilized throughout the coverage.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout, view Round 3 tee times and download the CBS Sports App to watch the PGA Championship live on your mobile device this weekend.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 21

Round 3 start time: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 22

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional coverage on CBS Sports Network