The final round of the 104th PGA Championship is finally upon us as major championship aspirations will come to fruition for one lucky player. There is an eclectic group at the top of the leaderboard ranging from PGA Championship debutants to multiple-time major champions.

While the weather has made storylines for the first three days of the championship, ideal playing conditions should be presented to competitors on Sunday. With temperatures reaching the mid 70s and winds laying down relative to what they have been, a beautiful day should be in store at Southern Hills.

Play begins early in the morning at 8 a.m. ET with Joh Rahm notably teeing off at 8:45 a.m. and Collin Morikawa immediately following at 8:55 a.m. The two major champions from 2021 will capture the eyes of many in the morning hours as they hope to finish their 2022 PGA Championship on a high note.

Play will wrap up with the duo of Mito Pereira and Matt Fitzpatrick at 2:35 p.m. Both players are in search of not only their first career major championship but their first career victory. The same goes for the penultimate group of Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young, who were collegiate roommates together at Wake Forest; they go off at 2:25 p.m.

Here's a look at every group starting in the fourth round at the 104th PGA Championship. View the full PGA Championship schedule and coverage guide to follow the action all day Sunday. All times Eastern

2022 PGA Championship tee times, Round 4 pairings

8:00 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka

8:09 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Patton Kizzire

8:18 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel

8:27 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Thomas Pieters

8:36 a.m. -- Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim

8:45 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Jon Rahm

8:55 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman

9:05 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Kramer Hickok

9:15 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Shaun Norris

9:25 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Charl Schwartzel

9:35 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman

9:45 a.m. -- Cam Davis, Hideki Matsuyama

9:55 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland

10:05 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

10:15 a.m. -- Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:25 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk

10:45 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Luke List

10:55 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka

11:05 a.m. -- Bernd Weisberger, Talor Gooch

11:15 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry

11:25 a.m. -- Rikuya Hoshino, Russell Henley

11:35 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Sebastian Muñoz

11:45 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed

11:55 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler

12:05 p.m. -- Laurie Canter, Justin Rose

12:15 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover

12:25 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith

12:35 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Kevin Na

12:45 p.m. -- Adri Arnaus, Rory McIlroy

12:55 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge

1:05 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:15 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Davis Riley

1:25 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

1:35 p.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Max Homa

1:55 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson

2:05 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas

2:15 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power

2:25 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young

2:35 p.m. -- Mito Pereira, Matt Fitzpatrick