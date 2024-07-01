If Sepp Straka is able to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2024 John Deere Classic, he'll become the first golfer to successfully defend his title since Steve Stricker won three in a row (2009-11). Straka will have to stave off several serious contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books. Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and Jason Day are among the players looking to dethrone Straka and win the John Deere Classic 2024.

Play gets underway from TPC Deere Run on Thursday, July 4. Cantlay enters this week's event as the 9-1 favorite according to the latest 2024 John Deere Classic odds. He's followed by Spieth (18-1), Im (20-1) and Straka (20-1) on the PGA odds board. J.T. Poston, who won this tournament in 2022, is among the intriguing longshots at 35-1. Before locking in your 2024 John Deere Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2024 John Deere Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the John Deere Classic 2024: Jordan Spieth (18-1), a two-time winner of this event and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. Spieth has often been heralded as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, and he'll enter this week's event ranked seventh in putting average (1.717).

However, Spieth has finished T-29 or worse in each of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour, which includes two missed cuts. He's also struggled with his irons this season, ranking 70th in greens in regulation percentage (66.05%) and 110th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.085). TPC Deere Run places a premium on ball striking, which doesn't bode well for Spieth's chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Davis Thompson, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Thompson certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 25-year-old has recorded a top-10 finish in each of his last two starts, which includes a T-2 showing at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic. Thompson enters this week's event ranked inside the top 25 in several important statistical categories, including strokes gained: total (0.986), scoring average (69.53) and greens in regulation percentage (68.30%), giving him the tools to contend at TPC Deere Run. See who else to back here.

2024 John Deere Classic odds, field

Patrick Cantlay +900

Jordan Spieth +1800

Sungjae Im +2000

Sepp Straka +2000

Aaron Rai +2200

Maverick McNealy +2800

Keith Mitchell +2800

Davis Thompson +3000

Denny McCarthy +3000

Jason Day +3300

J.T. Poston +3500

Sam Stevens +4000

Nick Dunlap +4000

Cam Davis +5000

Kevin Yu +5000

Eric Cole +6000

Beau Hossler +6000

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

Ben Griffin +6500

Mark Hubbard +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Patrick Rodgers +7000

Ryo Hisatsune +7000

Michael Thorbjornsen +7000

Thorbjørn Olesen +7000

Adam Svensson +7500

Doug Ghim +7500

Andrew Novak +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Seamus Power +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Michael Kim +9000

Jhonattan Vegas +9000

S.H. Kim +10000

Nate Lashley +10000

Neal Shipley +10000

Davis Riley +10000

K.H. Lee +10000

Alejandro Tosti +10000

Mac Meissner +11000

Dylan Wu +11000

Alex Smalley +11000

Jake Knapp +11000

Joseph Bramlett +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Hayden Springer +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Chris Gotterup +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Jacob Bridgeman +11000

Luke List +11000

David Skinns +12000

Justin Lower +12000

C.T. Pan +12000

Pierceson Coody +12000

Chandler Phillips +12000

Zach Johnson +12000

Cameron Champ +12000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Nick Hardy +15000

Sami Valimaki +15000

Ryan Moore +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Carson Young +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

Vince Whaley +15000