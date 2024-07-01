Three of the four major championships are in the rear-view mirror as players gear up for a sprint to the finish line. In pole position for the entirety of the year, Scottie Scheffler remains a pace ahead of the golf world as he seeks to cap a historic season with even more accolades across the final two months of the campaign.

Fresh off his sixth victory of the year, Scheffler presently taking a brief hiatus from the game as he charts his return for The Open Championship later in July. From there, the world No. 1 will attempt to capture a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and then try to earn his first FedEx Cup crown.

Xander Schauffele remains in top form despite not raising a trophy since his PGA Championship victory. Schauffele will defend his gold medal when he arrives in Paris among the favorites given his string of consistency. When it comes to that word -- consistency -- there is just one other man in addition to Schauffele who can claim to hold it across the three major championships played thus far.

Bryson DeChambeau captured his second U.S. Open crown in dramatic fashion at Pinehurst No. 2 last month. With three top-10 finishes under his belt in the three majors, the big-hitting American is continuing to prove that he is among the world's best. Included among that group, of course, is Rory McIlroy. The four-time major champion came agonizingly close to a fifth in North Carolina but now shifts his attention to Scotland. Set to defend his title at the Scottish Open, McIlroy will return from his break from the game with eyes on a successful defense before turning his focus to Royal Troon for the last major of 2024.

The Power 18 provides insight as to how golfers are currently performing with benefit given to their play over recent events. It is a wider lens than simply what happened at the last tournament to be played but more narrow than the Official World Golf Rankings, which take into account how more than 2,000 golfers perform across an entire season.

The Power 18