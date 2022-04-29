Phil Mickelson withdrew from competition ahead of the Masters, but is still listed in the 2022 PGA Championship field. Should his absence extend beyond the 2022 PGA Championship on Thursday, May 19, it would mark the first time a champion didn't defend his title the following year since Jason Dufner withdrew early in the first round in 2014. Mickelson is listed in the 2022 PGA Championship odds on Caesars Sportsbook at 100-1.

World No. 2 golfer and 2020 champion Collin Morikawa is 14-1, but he'll have to contend with other 2022 PGA Championship favorites like Scottie Scheffler (11-1), Jon Rahm (11-1) and Rory McIlroy (12-1). Should any of the names at the top of the odds appear in your 2022 PGA Championship best bets, or are there 2022 PGA Championship sleepers to consider? Before locking in any 2022 PGA Championship picks of your own, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the PGA Championship 2022 field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 PGA Championship leaderboard.

Top 2022 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Southern Hills and finishes outside the top 10. Koepka was the last player to defend his title successfully at the PGA Championship, finishing on top of the leaderboard in 2018 and 2019.

However, the two-time PGA Championship winner has struggled mightily in 2021-22. In fact, Koepka has missed the cut six times already this season, including the Masters. Koepka's troubles can be directly attributed to his accuracy off the tee. He ranks 170th in driving accuracy percentage (54.18), which could cause major trouble at Southern Hills. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the PGA Championship field 2022.

Another surprise: Viktor Hovland, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hovland had two top-five and one top-10 showing between the end of February and mid-March and has now had a break from competition before getting back to work.

One constant in Hovland's play this season regardless of his results has been his approach play. In the last five tournaments he's played where strokes gained on approach were tracked, he's averaged 1.464 per round. For the season, he is third on the tour in that category with 1.019, which should give him an edge when the PGA heads to Southern Hills Country Club on May 19.

How to make 2022 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting two other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the PGA Championship 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 PGA Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up over $7,500 since the restart.

2022 PGA Championship odds, field

Jon Rahm +1100

Rory McIlroy +1200

Scottie Scheffler +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Brooks Koepka +1800

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Cameron Smith +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Daniel Berger +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Will Zalatoris +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Louis Oosthuizen +4000

Patrick Reed +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Webb Simpson +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Tiger Woods +4000

Sungjae Im +5000

Abraham Ancer +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5000

Paul Casey +5000

Rickie Fowler +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Adam Scott +6500

Gary Woodland +6500

Marc Leishman +6500

Luke List +6500

Jason Day +6500

Matthew Wolff +8000

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Jason Kokrak +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Harris English +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Thomas Pieters +10000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Talor Gooch +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Charl Schwartzel +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Lee Westwood +10000

Max Homa +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Robert Macintyre +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Ian Poulter +12500

Kevin Kisner +12500

Cameron Davis +12500

Cameron Champ +12500

Garrick Higgo +12500

Charley Hoffman +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Branden Grace +12500

Kevin Streelman +12500

Matt Kuchar +12500

Matt Jones +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Bernd Wiesberger +15000

Padraig Harrington +15000

Hudson Swafford +15000

Martin Kaymer +20000

Lucas Glover +20000

Lucas Herbert +20000

Jimmy Walker +30000

Henrik Stenson +30000

Ryan Brehm +30000

Jason Dufner +40000

Alex Cejka +50000

Davis Love +50000

Rich Beem +50000

Y.E. Yang +100000

John Daly +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Shaun Micheel +100000