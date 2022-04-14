This year's RBC Heritage provides a soft landing spot for those looking for less intense golf following four straight days of Augusta National and the Masters. It also provides a tremendous field with exactly half of the top 50 golfers in the world teeing it up this week at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The defending champion here is Stewart Cink, but he'll have the monumental task of taking down Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas if he wants to successfully defend his title. Throw in Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel and Sungjae Im, and it's difficult to see how this trophy slips past the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings.

One other thing to be excited about at this event is a golf course that asks different questions from most tracks on the PGA Tour. Whereas length is so often rewarded on Tour, Harbour Town is not as intent on making it a prerequisite, which is why we've seen winners here like Jim Furyk, C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson -- all good players but not necessarily the biggest bombers off the tee.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 – Thursday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio



Round 2 – Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 – Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio