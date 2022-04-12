PGA events the week after majors typically have watered-down fields as many of the top players choose to rest. But that's not the case with the 2022 RBC Heritage as many of the big names that competed at the Masters will also tee off in this tournament on Thursday. Five of the top 10 players in the world are a part of the RBC Heritage 2022 field, with many other major champions also scheduled to compete. Play will tee off from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C., with $1.44 million being awarded to the winner.
Cameron Smith finished third at Augusta and he is third on Caesars Sportsbook's odds board at 14-1. That trails only Justin Thomas (12-1) and Collin Morikawa (12-1) in the latest 2022 RBC Heritage odds. South Carolina native Dustin Johnson is listed at 16-1, while Jordan Spieth is a 28-1 long shot. Before locking in your 2022 RBC Heritage picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the RBC Heritage 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 RBC Heritage leaderboard.
The model's top 2022 RBC Heritage predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 RBC Heritage: Johnson, a 24-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top five. Johnson is coming off a T-12 finish last week at the Masters, and he's now finished T-12 or better in three of his last four starts.
However, Johnson has struggled at Harbour Town in recent years, failing to crack the top-10 in each of his last four starts at the RBC Heritage. In addition, Johnson has had trouble with his short game this season, ranking 174th in strokes gained: around the green (-.278) and 153rd in total putting (270.4), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the RBC Heritage 2022 field.
Another surprise: Shane Lowry, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Lowry is coming off the best Augusta finish of his career as he tied for third alongside Smith. The Irishman had never finished in the top 20 before in six previous Masters appearances, so he'll enter the 2022 RBC Heritage with plenty of confidence.
Third place is also Lowry's best finish at Harbour Town Golf Links, which came in 2019. He had another top 10 at the course last season as eight of his last 10 rounds at the RBC Heritage have been par or better.
While other golfers may be more impressive off the tee, Lowry is at his best the closer he gets to the pin. He has top-20 metrics in both strokes gained: approaching the green (.660) and strokes gained: putting (.569). He also excels at making the best out of bad situations as his scrambling percentage (69.92) is second-best on tour. Playing at a course known for its strategically-placed bunkers and small, contoured greens, Lowry has all the tools needed to make the most of your 2022 RBC Heritage bets.
How to make 2022 RBC Heritage picks
The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.
So who will win the RBC Heritage 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 RBC Heritage leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up over $7,500 since the restart.
2022 RBC Heritage odds
Collin Morikawa +1200
Justin Thomas +1200
Cameron Smith +1400
Dustin Johnson +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Shane Lowry +2200
Daniel Berger +2500
Corey Conners +2500
Jordan Spieth +2800
Webb Simpson +2800
Sungjae Im +3000
Joaquin Niemann +3000
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Russell Henley +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +3500
Billy Horschel +3500
Abraham Ancer +3500
Harold Varner +4000
Chris Kirk +4000
Si-Woo Kim +4000
Kevin Kisner +4500
Alex Noren +4500
Brian Harman +5000
Jason Kokrak +5000
Maverick McNealy +5000
Matt Kuchar +5000
Adam Hadwin +5000
Kevin Na +5500
Mito Pereira +6500
Kevin Streelman +6500
Tom Hoge +6500
J.J. Spaun +8000
Charles Howell +8000
Luke List +8000
Ian Poulter +8000
Sebastian Munoz +8000
Charley Hoffman +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Cameron Young +8000
Dylan Frittelli +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Erik Van Rooyen +8000
Rickie Fowler +9000
Russell Knox +9000
Cameron Tringale +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Aaron Wise +10000
Branden Grace +10000
C.T. Pan +10000
Stewart Cink +10000
Anirban Lahiri +10000
Troy Merritt +10000
Davis Riley +10000
Patton Kizzire +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Danny Willett +12500
Brandt Snedeker +12500
Scott Stallings +12500
Cam Davis +12500
Matthew NeSmith +12500
Doug Ghim +12500
Lucas Glover +12500
Chad Ramey +12500
Joel Dahmen +12500
MacKenzie Hughes +12500
Beau Hossler +15000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000
Michael Thompson +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Brendon Todd +15000
Satoshi Kodaira +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Nate Lashley +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Carlos Ortiz +15000
Charl Schwartzel +15000
Brian Stuard +15000
Lanto Griffin +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Ben Martin +20000
Luke Donald +20000
Takumi Kanaya +20000
Graeme McDowell +20000
Wyndham Clark +20000
Zach Johnson +20000
Doc Redman +20000
Chez Reavie +20000
Kramer Hickok +20000
Jim Furyk +20000
Camilo Villegas +25000
Henrik Stenson +25000
Pat Perez +25000
Andrew Putnam +25000
Hank Lebioda +25000
Wesley Bryan +25000
Hudson Swafford +25000
Scott Piercy +25000
Danny Lee +25000
Adam Long +25000
Adam Schenk +25000
Sung Kang +30000
Roger Sloan +30000
Robert Streb +30000
Brice Garnett +30000
Stephan Jaeger +30000
Tyler Duncan +30000
Sam Ryder +30000
Bryson Nimmer +30000
Peter Malnati +30000
Brandon Hagy +30000
Ryan Brehm +30000
Chesson Hadley +30000