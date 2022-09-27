After an exciting week at the 2022 Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour returns to its regular playing schedule. The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship will return the PGA Tour to its normal slate and will feature a field conducive for an outside winner. Defending champion Sam Burns headlines the action as he looks to avoid the same fate as 2020 winner Sergio Garcia: a past champion to miss the cut in his title defense.

Garcia arrived in Jackson on the heels of an emotional 2021 Ryder Cup, and the parallels drawn to Burns and the Presidents Cup are apparent. While Burns may be reeling from Sunday's celebrations, recent Korn Ferry Tour graduates will be chomping at the bit. Led by Taylor Montgomery, a number of rookies plan to tee it up at the Country Club of Jackson and continue the quest to kick off their inaugural PGA Tour campaigns on the right foot.

Montgomery is fresh off a third-place finish at the Fortinet Championship and was one of three recent graduates to crack the top 10 in Napa. More of the same should be in store as both bombers and plodders have contended around this par 72 in the past.

Let's take a closer look at this week's 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship with odds provided via Caesars Sportsbook.

Event Information

Event: 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship | Dates: Sept. 29 - Oct. 2

Location: The Country Club of Jackson -- Jackson, Mississippi

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,461 | Purse: $7,900,000

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship field, odds

Sam Burns (10-1): The defending champion is the clear class of the field. Despite this, the recent results haven't quite been there for the four-time PGA Tour winner. Accumulating a 0-3-2 record at the Presidents Cup, Burns was one of a handful of Americans to not notch a victory at Quail Hollow. Before his time in Charlotte, the LSU product limped through the 2021-22 FedEx Cup Playoffs and is without a top-10 finish since June. If he's on, he will run away from this field, but that may be a big ask given the status of his game.

Sahith Theegala (18-1): The breakthrough victory appears to be imminent, and Jackson could be an ideal landing spot for Theegala. Fresh off a T6 effort at the Fortinet Championship, the 24-year-old returns to the site of his first close call on the PGA Tour. Leading through three rounds a season ago, the experience from his rookie season should serve him well in his third Sanderson Farms Championship appearance.

Russell Henley (22-1)

Taylor Montgomery (25-1): Through one event, the hype has been matched as Montgomery has been pegged by many as a potential candidate for Rookie of the Year. Collecting a third-place finish at the Fortinet Championship, the 27-year-old looks to back up his efforts in the season opener this week in Jackson. On paper, the Country Club of Jackson is an ideal statistical fit for Montgomery; he is plenty long off the tee and is coming off a tournament where he gained over 11 strokes putting.

Scott Stallings (25-1)

J.T. Poston (25-1)

Denny McCarthy (25-1): The Country Club of Jackson has been kind to McCarthy throughout his career and should be once again this week. His last four appearances in Mississippi read: T17, T6, T18, T7. A maestro with the putter in hand, if McCarthy replicates his ball striking from last season, he should have a realistic opportunity to capture his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Davis Riley (33-1): The Mississippi boy returns to his home state for the fourth time looking for some form. Without a top-10 finish since May, Riley arrives off a forgettable performance in Napa where he missed the cut and lost nearly six strokes on the greens in only two rounds. Having contended with some consistency in his rookie year, a win feels likely during his sophomore season, but maybe not this week.

Emiliano Grillo (33-1)

Keegan Bradley (35-1)

Trey Mullinax (35-1)

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship picks



Wyndham Clark Winner (40-1): Booming drives and streaky putting are the essences of Clark's game and makes him a perfect statistical fit for the Country Club of Jackson. The 28-year-old arrives off a middling T43 finish at the Fortinet Championship and a strong 2021-22 season. While still without a win on the PGA Tour, he contended with some regularity, namely at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and Canadian Open. If the iron play can keep up with the rest of his game, Clark is a prime breakthrough candidate in this field.

Seamus Power Contender (40-1): It was a forgettable ending to what was a memorable 2021-22 season for Power. The Irishman bowed out of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the BMW Championship but can take solace in the fact that he contended in some of the strongest fields of the season. Power notched top-20 finishes at the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and WGC Match Play, and has plenty of experience around Country Club of Jackson. In five prior trips, Power has collected three top-30 finishes and averaged +0.66 strokes gained putting per round.

Dean Burmester Sleeper (60-1): A staple on the DP World Tour, Burmester now sets his sights on the PGA Tour after earning his card through the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs. When he did tee it up on the PGA Tour last season, the big-hitting South African more than held his own with finishes of T10 at the Scottish Open and T11 at The Open. A winner across the pond, if Burmester can muster together a half-decent putting performance, he should able to meander his way onto the first page of the leaderboard in his season debut.

