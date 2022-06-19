Money talks -- as always in the world of golf -- and the USGA had plenty of talking to do this week when CEO Mike Whan announced Wednesday a significant increase to the 2022 U.S. Open purse. Growing by $5 million year over year, the U.S. Open will pay out $17.5 million to those who made the weekend cut. That's officially the largest purse in major championship history.

Taking advantage of those soaring funds was Matt Fitzpatrick, who captured the U.S. Open by one stroke over Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler. In doing so, Fitzpatrick claimed a $3.15 million winner's share, nearly $500,000 more than the Masters and PGA Championship shelled out to respective champions Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas ($2.7 million) as part of their $15 million purses.

2021 U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm took home $2.25 million, so the year-over-year increase from the USGA stood at $900,000. Still, the first-place prize was not be the biggest paid out this year as Cameron Smith already took home a record $3.6 million for his victory at The Players Championship in March.

Not only was the increased U.S. Open prize money welcomed news for those who contended for the national championship, but even those who finished in top 20 are set to receive a significant sum. All top 20 finishers are receiving north of $200,000 for their troubles tackling The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2022 U.S. Open will be divided among the top 60 players.

2022 U.S. Open purse, prize money

1st (Winner): $3,150,000 -- Matt Fitzpatrick

2nd: $1,890,000 -- Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler ($1.56M each)

3rd: $1,225,374

4th: $859,032 -- Hideki Matsuyama

5th: $715,491 -- Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy ($674,953 each)

6th: $634,415

7th: $571,950 -- Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley ($515,934 each)

8th: $512,249

9th: $463,604

10th: $425,830 -- Gary Woodland, Joel Dahmen ($407,220 each)

11th: $388,609

12th: $359,311 -- Seamus Power, Jon Rahm ($347,058 each)

13th: $334,805

14th: $309,008 -- Guido Migliozzi, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Tringale, Sebastian Munoz, Hayden Buckley, Nick Hardy ($241,302 each)

15th: $286,896

16th: $268,470

17th: $253,729

18th: $238,988

19th: $224,247

20th: $209,506

21st: $196,792

22nd: $184,078

23rd: $171,732 -- Joohyung Kim

24th: $160,308 -- Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk, Dustin Johnson ($150,849 each)

25th: $150,358

26th: $141,882

27th: $135,432 -- Thomas Pieters, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Wise, Sam Burns ( $127,002 each)

28th: $129,720

29th: $124,192

30th: $118,665

31st: $113,137 -- MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren, Todd Sinnott, Andrew Putnam, Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley ($100,331 each)

32nd: $107,609

33rd: $102,081

34th: $97,106

35th: $93,052

36th: $88,998

37th: $85,129 -- K.H. Lee, Justin Rose, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matthew NeSmith ($75,916 each)

38th: $81,444

39th: $77,758

40th: $74,073

41st: $70,388

42nd: $66,703

43rd: $63,017 -- Chris Gotterup, Travis Vick (a), Richard Bland, Brian Harman ($57,582 each)

44th: $59,332

45th: $55,647

46th: $52,330

47th: $49,013 -- Joaquin Niemann, Max Homa ($47,447 each)

48th: $45,881

49th: $44,038 -- Sam Bennett (a), Patrick Reed, Sam Stevens, David Lingmerth ($41,873 each)

50th: $42,196

51st: $41,090

52nd: $40,169

53rd: $39,432 -- Sebastian Soderberg, Beau Hossler ($39,248 each)

54th: $39,063

55th: $38,695 -- Brooks Koepka

56th: $38,326 -- Will Bessling, Chris Naegel, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau ($35,774 each)

57th: $37,958

58th: $37,589

59th: $37,221

60th: $36,852 -- Brandon Matthews

When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Harris English and Austin Greaser (T61), Grayson Murray (63rd) and Stewart Hagestad-a (64th) will all earn sums under $36,852.