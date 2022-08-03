Following his impressive win at the Memorial Tournament, Billy Horschel has finished outside the top 20 in two events and missed the cut in two others. He'll look to get back on track this week with a strong showing in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in North Carolina. Many of the more familiar PGA Tour names aren't in the field in the final event ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs, which could give the 15th player in the Official World Golf Ranking an opportunity to finish the weekend in the top 10 of the FedExCup standings ahead of next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Horschel is 20-1 to win in the latest 2022 Wyndham Championship odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook, which isn't too far off from the co-favorites, Will Zalatoris (16-1) and Shane Lowry (16-1). Webb Simpson (18-1) and Sungjae Im (20-1) are next in line on the PGA odds board, while defending champion Kevin Kisner is a 40-1 long shot. Before locking in your 2022 Wyndham Championship picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 Wyndham Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2022 Wyndham Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wyndham Championship 2022: Webb Simpson (18-1), a seven-time PGA Tour winner and one of the Vegas favorites, falls short of winning it all and barely cracks the top five. You can understand Simpson's short odds as he won this tournament in 2011 and has finished no worse than seventh place in each of his last five starts at Sedgefield Country Club. However, it's Simpson's performance this year on tour which has the model skeptical.

The 2012 U.S. Open champion has just one top 10 this year, and he has more missed cuts (six) than top 25 finishes (four). Simpson will step onto Sedgefield in one of the worst runs of his career as his last three events have gone: missed cut, missed cut, 69th place. A big reason for his struggles has been his work on the greens, which used to be his strength as Simpson ranked in the top 25 in strokes gained: putting each of the last four years. However, he's dropped outside the top 100 this year, which bodes poorly for a course designed by the same architect that designed Detroit Golf Club, which is where Simpson finished 69th a week ago.

Another surprise: Russell Henley, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Henley is coming off of his best performance since the Sony Open in January, finishing T-10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend. Henley hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2017 at the Shell Houston Open, but appears primed for a big weekend at Sedgefield Country Club.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henley was at his best on his approach shots, where he leveraged his 1.26 strokes gained average to stay near the top of the leaderboard. That element of his game has been his biggest strength this season, and he ranks second on the tour in strokes gained on approach shots among all golfers, with a .932 average. Last weekend, he was particularly strong off the tee as well, and outdrove the field's median distance by an average of 7.6 yards and hit fairways at 14 percent higher rate than the rest of the field. If he can continue that strong play into this weekend, he'll be sure to challenge the leaders for a second consecutive event. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Wyndham Championship picks

The model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 28-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

So who will win the Wyndham Championship 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 Wyndham Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.

2022 Wyndham Championship odds, field

See full Wyndham Championship 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Will Zalatoris 16-1

Shane Lowry 16-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Billy Horschel 20-1

Sungjae Im 20-1

Corey Conners 25-1

Russell Henley 28-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Taylor Pendrith 30-1

Justin Rose 35-1

Joohyung Kim 35-1

Denny McCarthy 35-1

Davis Riley 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Si Woo Kim 35-1

Harold Varner III 35-1

Aaron Wise 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Kevin Kisner 40-1

Brian Harman 45-1

Sebastian Munoz 45-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

J.T. Poston 50-1

Jhonattan Vegas 60-1

Kevin Streelman 60-1

Adam Long 70-1

Scott Stallings 70-1

Cameron Champ 70-1

Chris Gotterup 70-1

Mark Hubbard 75-1

Alex Smalley 75-1

Lee Hodges 75-1

Nick Hardy 80-1

C.T. Pan 80-1

Joel Dahmen 80-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Anirban Lahiri 90-1

Martin Laird 90-1

J.J. Spaun 90-1

Stewart Cink 90-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Aaron Rai 100-1

Greyson Sigg 100-1

Doug Ghim 100-1

Callum Tarren 100-1

Stephan Jaeger 100-1

Adam Svensson 100-1

K.H. Lee 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Ryan Armour 100-1

Taylor Moore 100-1

Matthew NeSmith 125-1

Andrew Putnam 125-1

Vince Whaley 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 125-1

Hank Lebioda 125-1

Patton Kizzire 125-1

Austin Smotherman 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Sepp Straka 125-1

Peter Malnati 125-1

Tyler Duncan 125-1

Chad Ramey 125-1

David Lipsky 150-1

Matthias Schwab 150-1

James Hahn 150-1

Danny Lee 150-1

Chez Reavie 150-1

Rory Sabbatini 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

John Huh 150-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Brice Garnett 175-1

Vaughn Taylor 175-1

Michael Gligic 175-1

Joseph Bramlett 175-1

Scott Piercy 175-1

Cameron Percy 175-1

Hayden Buckley 175-1

Charley Hoffman 175-1

Brandon Wu 175-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Doc Redman 225-1

Nick Taylor 225-1

Andrew Novak 225-1

Kramer Hickok 225-1

Justin Lower 225-1

Chase Seiffert 250-1

Seung-Yul Noh 250-1

Ryan Moore 250-1

Zach Johnson 275-1

Kelly Kraft 275-1

Ben Martin 275-1

Satoshi Kodaira 275-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Scott Brown 300-1

Ben Griffin 300-1

Kevin Chappell 300-1

Paul Barjon 300-1

Austin Cook 300-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 350-1

Roger Sloan 350-1

Brandon Hagy 350-1

Harry Higgs 350-1

Brian Stuard 350-1

Kevin Tway 400-1

Ben Kohles 400-1

Garrick Higgo 400-1

Henrik Norlander 400-1

Jonathan Byrd 400-1

Scott Gutschewski 400-1

Cole Hammer 400-1

Bill Haas 400-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 400-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Dylan Wu 500-1

Aaron Baddeley 500-1

Richy Werenski 500-1

Curtis Thompson 500-1

Bo Hoag 500-1

Jim Knous 500-1

Seth Reeves 500-1

Wesley Bryan 500-1

Jared Wolfe 500-1

Max McGreevy 500-1

Chris Stroud 500-1

William McGirt 500-1

Jason Dufner 500-1

Camilo Villegas 500-1

Luke Donald 500-1

David Skinns 500-1

Martin Trainer 750-1

Dawie van der Walt 750-1

Andrew Landry 750-1

Sung Kang 750-1

Tommy Gainey 1000-1

Brett Drewitt 1000-1

Brian Gay 1000-1

Joshua Creel 1500-1

Nick Watney 1500-1

Bo Van Pelt 1500-1

Trent Phillips 2500-1

Tommy Gibson 2500-1

Davis Love III 2500-1

Ricky Barnes 2500-1