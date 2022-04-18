The PGA Tour's only full-field team event is set to get underway on Thursday, April 21, when the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans tees-off from TPC Louisiana. The Zurich Classic 2022 features an extremely strong field, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who's teaming up with Ryan Palmer. Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are set to defend their title this week at the 2022 Zurich Classic.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the duo of Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa as the 7-1 favorites in the latest 2022 Zurich Classic odds. They're followed by Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (8-1), Smith/Leishman (9-1) and Scheffler/Palmer (11-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 Zurich Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Zurich Classic 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Zurich Classic leaderboard.

The model's top 2022 Zurich Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Zurich Classic: the team of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, the defending champions, stumbles this week and finish outside the top five. Smith has had a ton of success at TPC Louisiana, winning the Zurich Classic twice with two different partners. Last year, Smith and Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff to seal the victory.

However, no team has ever successfully defended their title since the Zurich Classic adopted the team format in 2017. Plus, both players have had trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season. In fact, both Smith and Leishman rank outside the top 120 in driving accuracy percentage, which doesn't bode well for their chances to repeat as champions.

Another surprise: the team of Talor Gooch and Max Homa, 28-1 long shots, makes a strong run at the 2022 Zurich Classic title. These two settled for a T-17 finish at the Zurich Classic in 2021, but both players enter this week's event full of confidence.

Homa secured his third PGA Tour triumph earlier this season at the Fortinet Championship, while Gooch has racked up four top-10 finishes already in 2021-22. Gooch enters the 2022 Zurich Classic ranked sixth in strokes gained: around the green (.521), 10th in putting average (1.709) and 14th in scoring average (70.123), all of which will come in handy in this team format.

How to make 2022 Zurich Classic picks

The model is also targeting three other teams with odds of 20-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So which team will win the Zurich Classic 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Zurich Classic leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up nearly $7,500 since the restart.

2022 Zurich Classic odds

V Hovland/C Morikawa +700

X Schauffele/P Cantlay +800

C Smith/M Leishman +900

R Palmer/S Scheffler +1100

B Horschel/S Burns +1200

T Fleetwood/S Garcia +1600

S Lowry/I Poulter +2000

H VarnerB Watson +2500

J Niemann/M Pereira +2500

M Homa/T Gooch +2800

D Riley/W Zalatoris +2800

D Willett/T Hatton +2800

S Im/B An +2800

K Bradley/B Steele +2800

P Kizzire/J T Poston +4000

C Kirk/B Todd +4000

G McDowell/S Power +4000

G Sigg/S Straka +5000

A Hadwin/A Svensson +5000

M Laird/R MacIntyre +5500

B Snedeker/K Mitchell +5000

J Rose/H Stenson +5000

A Noren/H Norlander +6500

T Merritt/R Streb +6500

M McNealy/J Bramlett +6500

D Ghim/M Schwab +6500

W Clark/C Tringale +6500

C Bezuidenhout/C Schwartzel +5500

J Day/J Scrivener +6500

R Knox/B Stuard +6500

S Brown/K Kisner +8000

B Hossler/S Theegala +9000

L Glover/C Reavie +9000

D Lipsky/A Rai +10000

T Moore/M NeSmith +10000

R Cabrera Bello/E Grillo +10000

B Garnett/S Stallings +12500

S Horsfield/M Wallace +12500

B Kohles/D McCarthy +12500

J Dahmen/S Jaeger +12500

H Higgs/A Smotherman +12500

B Grace/G Higgo +12500

P Rodgers/B Wu +15000

S Ryder/D Redman +15000

T Duncan/A Schenk +15000

C Hoffman/N Watney +15000

H Buckley/A Smalley +15000

S O'Hair/S Piercy +15000

B Hoag/A Long +15000

R Werenski/P Uihlein +15000

P Barjon/T Hoge +15000

K Aphibarnrat/K Kitayama +15000