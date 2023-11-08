With the 2023 Bermuda Championship representing the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Fall, the race to secure playing status on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season is nearing its end. Players continue to jostle for positioning to get inside the top 125 for full-time status and inside the top 10 to earn invitations into the first two signature events of next year with Port Royal Golf Course serving as the arena this week.

Only three players inside the Next 10 (those ranked Nos. 51-60 in the FedEx Cup) will tee it up in Bermuda with Nick Hardy, Ben Griffin and Alex Smalley currently on the inside track. While eyes are inevitably drawn to the top of the standings, those hovering around the top-125 mark have arguably more at stake over the course of the next two tournaments.

PGA Tour winners Patton Kizzire, Scott Piercy, Camilo Villegas, Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer are on the outside looking in and in need of a massive effort around the par 71. They will have to contend with the likes of former Bermuda Championship winners Lucas Herbert and Brendon Todd, Masters champion Adam Scott and 2023 Barracuda Championship winner Akshay Bhatia.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 5:55 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 5:55 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio