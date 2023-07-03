The best field in more than a decade will compete at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., when play begins in the 2023 John Deere Classic on Thursday. This year's tournament has attracted nine players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The last time the John Deere Classic had this many top 50 players was 2012. Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy, who are No. 29 and 34 respectively in the world, are the +1400 co-favorites in the latest 2023 John Deere Classic golf odds.

Cameron Young, who is the highest ranked player in the field at No. 19, is the third choice in the odds, at +1600. Ludvig Aberg (+2200) and Adam Hadwin (+2200) round out the top five in the odds in the John Deere Classic 2023 field. Before locking in any 2023 John Deere Classic picks, make sure you see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Top 2023 John Deere Classic expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is low on the chances of Ludvig Aberg, even though he is a perfect 5-for-5 in cuts made this year and is 3-for-3 since turning pro last month. Despite his week-to-week consistency, the 23-year-old from Sweden has never finished better than 24th in any PGA Tour event. Last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic he faded to 40th after opening with a seven-under 65. "I like Aberg quite a bit, but last week's +5500 was much more palatable than this week's number, and I'm happy to lay off him this week for players at longer odds," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is bullish on Eric Cole, even though he is a +3000 longshot. A 35-year-old who has dominated the mini tours, Cole is thriving in his first year on the PGA Tour. He has earned more than $2.8 million this season and ranks 25th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Total. "He took last week off, which should be a big help to him as he had played 10 straight tournaments," Nejad told SportsLine.

How to make 2023 John Deere Classic golf picks

2023 John Deere Classic odds, field, contenders

Denny McCarthy +1400

Russell Henley +1400

Cameron Young +1600

Adam Hadwin +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Taylor Moore +2800

Adam Schenk +2800

Keith Mitchell +2800

Eric Cole +3000

Emiliano Grillo +3000

Chris Kirk +3000

Alex Smalley +3500

Byeong Hun An +3500

Seamus Power +3500

Stephan Jaeger +3500

Patrick Rodgers +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Nick Taylor +4000

J.T. Poston +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Ryan Palmer +5500

Matt Kuchar +5500

K.H. Lee +5500

Doug Ghim +6000

Chez Reavie +6000

Joseph Bramlett +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Brendon Todd +6500

Michael Kim +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Dylan Wu +7000

Adam Svensson +7000

Mark Hubbard +7000

Sam Stevens +7500

Gordon Sargent +7500

Nick Hardy +7500

Luke List +8000

Callum Tarren +8000

Peter Kuest +8000

Will Gordon +9000

Sam Ryder +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

Justin Lower +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

David Lipsky +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

Ben Martin +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Carson Young +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Chad Ramey +12500

Zach Johnson +12500

Matt NeSmith +12500

Greyson Sigg +12500

MJ Daffue +12500

Chesson Hadley +12500

Andrew Novak +15000

Michael Thorbjornsen +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Tyler Duncan +17500

Robby Shelton +17500

Ryan Moore +17500

Troy Merritt +17500

Scott Piercy +20000

Zac Blair +20000

Harry Higgs +20000

Aaron Baddeley +20000

Joel Dahmen +20000

Augusto Nunez +22500

Ryan Gerard +22500

Grayson Murray +25000

Adam Long +25000

Kevin Tway +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

S.Y. Noh +25000

Matti Schmid +25000

Jimmy Walker +25000

Zecheng Dou +27500

William Mouw +27500

Ben Taylor +30000

Kevin Chappell +30000

Vince Whaley +30000

Jonathan Byrd +30000

Lanto Griffin +30000

Austin Smotherman +30000

Dylan Frittelli +35000

Martin Laird +35000

Sean O'Hair +35000

Henrik Norlander +40000

James Hahn +40000

Harrison Endycott +40000

Andrew Landry +40000

Cameron Percy +40000

Doc Redman +40000

Erik Van Rooyen +40000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Satoshi Kodaira +40000

Ryan Armour +40000

Kevin Roy +50000

Chris Stroud +50000

Cody Gribble +50000

Ross Steelman +50000

Kelly Kraft +50000

David Lingmerth +50000

Brandt Snedeker +50000

Richy Werenski +50000

Brent Grant +50000

Robert Streb +50000

Paul Haley II +50000

Russell Knox +50000

Tano Goya +50000

Kramer Hickok +50000

Sung Kang +50000

Hank Lebioda +50000

Brice Garnett +50000

Kyle Westmoreland +75000

Michael Gligic +75000

Trevor Cone +75000

Jim Herman +75000

Brandon Matthews +75000

Austin Cook +75000

Matthias Schwab +75000

Tommy Kuhl +75000

Martin Trainer +75000

Greg Chalmers +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

William McGirt +100000

Jay Giannetto +100000

Nick Watney +100000

Tyson Alexander +100000

Ryan Brehm +100000

Wesley Bryan +100000

D.A. Points +100000

Scott Harrington +100000

Trevor Werbylo +100000

Chad Collins +100000

Brian Gay +150000

Jonas Blixt +150000

Geoff Ogilvy +150000

Brian Stuard +200000

Ricky Barnes +200000

Derek Lamely +250000

Marcus Byrd +250000

Derek Ernst +250000

Max McGreevy +250000

Kyle Stanley +250000