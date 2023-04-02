LIV Golf history was made on Sunday at Orange County National when Brooks Koepka won the individual portion of LIV Golf Orlando at 15 under, one stroke clear of Sebastian Munoz. With his victory, the Smash GC captain became the first player in the league to become a two-time winner, outpacing the likes of Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith in the process.

"You look at everything that I have been through, I am finally healthy," said Koepka. "It's good to play some good golf, it gives me chills even thinking about the capabilities that I can do when I am healthy. I think going into next week that's what you want to see."

A winner last fall at LIV Golf Jeddah, Koepka was slow out the gates this season with finishes of 31st at LIV Golf Mayakoba and 29th at LIV Golf Tucson. Yet as it has been throughout his playing career, once Koepka finds a trigger point, it is hard to deny his entry into the winner's circle.

After rounds of 65-65 to kick off LIV Golf Orlando, the four-time major champion found himself locked in a duel with Munoz. Beginning the day three strokes off the pace of Koepka, the Colombian quickly made up ground with five birdies in his opening 10 holes to cut the margin to just one.

Exchanging body blows for the beginning portion of the back nine, the two were separated by two once Koepka converted a birdie on the par-5 14th. At that moment, it appeared as if the 32-year-old would cruise to victory, but Munoz would not go down without a fight. Faced with a difficult up-and-down on No. 16, Munoz turned what appeared to be a three-shot deficit into just one when he chipped in for birdie.

That is as close as the Torque GC member would get to Koepka. A pair of pars over the final two holes was enough for Koepka to secure his second title in his last six starts, while Munoz's Torque GC took the team competition by a single stroke.

"It's always more satisfying when you go down the stretch and battle with somebody," Koepka said of his victory.

Koepka, as well as 17 other members of LIV Golf, now set their sights on the 2023 Masters. A runner-up in 2019, Koepka has showcased his form should not be questioned in what will be the first major championship after the line in the sand was officially drawn.

In need of the Masters and The Open to complete the career grand slam, Koepka's best chance to don the green jacket may in fact be this time next Sunday. While he hasn't faced the competition of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy since The Open last summer, Koepka will relish in the moment and will add a very welcomed wrinkle to the year's first major championship should he compete in a manner similar to 2019.

"I actually think this was a good test for Augusta," said Koepka. "The green speeds are quite fast, quite similar. It's burnt out around some of these holes, they were on some good slopes. If I would have just hit a few putts a little bit harder it would have been a lot easier, but I am just happy to get the win."

Team leaderboard