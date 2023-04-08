Plenty of green will be up for grabs at the 2023 Masters not only in the form of the famed green jacket awarded to the winner of this year's tournament but also in regards to the prize money being paid out from a record-setting pool. Augusta National Golf Club announced Saturday the purse for the 2023 Masters totaling $18 million. This marks a new tournament high for the largest prize fund ever awarded to players at one of the nation's most pristine venues.
This year's Masters purse represents a $3 million increase from the $15 million handed out in 2022. The eventual champion will take home $3.24 million -- $630,000 more than defending champion Scottie Scheffler, signifying the largest year-over-year increase in tournament history. The runner-up will claim nearly $2 million, which is a larger than either Danny Willett (2016) or Jordan Spieth (2015) earned for winning the green jacket.
This astronomical payout is nothing new, and it trickles down the field as the entire top 10 will cash checks for north of $480,000, while everyone in the top 34 will claim at least six figures.
Collecting large sums of money is commonplace for many occupying the top of the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka has seen the first-prize money from four prior major championships hit his bank account, as has Jon Rahm. The two are being given a combined 80% chance to win the Masters, according to Data Golf.
An interesting wrinkling is this all is amateur Sam Bennett, who will not receive a cash prize upon completion of this tournament. If the reigning U.S. Amateur Champion is to somehow able pull off the impossible and win, the second-place finisher will instead receive the winner's purse. Bennett would earn a green jacket as the first amateur to win the Masters in event history, but he would otherwise leave with his bank account unchanged (for the short term).
2023 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
The below payouts are listed according to the 2022 figures provided by Augusta National.
Total purse: $18 million
1st: $3,240,000
2nd: $1,944,000
3rd: $1,224,000
4th: $864,000
5th: $720,000
6th: $648,000
7th: $603,000
8th: $558,000
9th: $522,000
10th: $486,000
11th: $450,000
12th: $414,000
13th: $378,000
14th: $342,000
15th: $324,000
16th: $306,000
17th: $288,000
18th: $270,000
19th: $252,000
20th: $234,000
21st: $216,000
22nd: $201,600
23rd: $187,200
24th: $172,800
25th: $158,400
26th: $144,000
27th: $138,600
28th: $133,200
29th: $127,800
30th: $122,400
31st: $117,000
32nd: $111,600
33rd: $106,200
34th: $101,700
35th: $97,200
36th: $92,700
37th: $88,200
38th: $84,600
39th: $81,000
40th: $77,400
41st: $73,800
42nd: $70,200
43rd: $66,600
44th: $63,000
45th: $59,400
46th: $55,800
47th: $52,200
48th: $49,320
49th: $46,800
50th: $45,360
The remainder of professionals will receive cash prizing ranging downward from $44,280 depending on the scores.