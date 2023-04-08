Plenty of green will be up for grabs at the 2023 Masters not only in the form of the famed green jacket awarded to the winner of this year's tournament but also in regards to the prize money being paid out from a record-setting pool. Augusta National Golf Club announced Saturday the purse for the 2023 Masters totaling $18 million. This marks a new tournament high for the largest prize fund ever awarded to players at one of the nation's most pristine venues.

This year's Masters purse represents a $3 million increase from the $15 million handed out in 2022. The eventual champion will take home $3.24 million -- $630,000 more than defending champion Scottie Scheffler, signifying the largest year-over-year increase in tournament history. The runner-up will claim nearly $2 million, which is a larger than either Danny Willett (2016) or Jordan Spieth (2015) earned for winning the green jacket.

This astronomical payout is nothing new, and it trickles down the field as the entire top 10 will cash checks for north of $480,000, while everyone in the top 34 will claim at least six figures.

Collecting large sums of money is commonplace for many occupying the top of the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka has seen the first-prize money from four prior major championships hit his bank account, as has Jon Rahm. The two are being given a combined 80% chance to win the Masters, according to Data Golf.

An interesting wrinkling is this all is amateur Sam Bennett, who will not receive a cash prize upon completion of this tournament. If the reigning U.S. Amateur Champion is to somehow able pull off the impossible and win, the second-place finisher will instead receive the winner's purse. Bennett would earn a green jacket as the first amateur to win the Masters in event history, but he would otherwise leave with his bank account unchanged (for the short term).

2023 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

The below payouts are listed according to the 2022 figures provided by Augusta National.



Total purse: $18 million

1st: $3,240,000

2nd: $1,944,000

3rd: $1,224,000

4th: $864,000

5th: $720,000

6th: $648,000

7th: $603,000

8th: $558,000

9th: $522,000

10th: $486,000

11th: $450,000

12th: $414,000

13th: $378,000

14th: $342,000

15th: $324,000

16th: $306,000

17th: $288,000

18th: $270,000

19th: $252,000

20th: $234,000

21st: $216,000

22nd: $201,600

23rd: $187,200

24th: $172,800

25th: $158,400

26th: $144,000

27th: $138,600

28th: $133,200

29th: $127,800

30th: $122,400

31st: $117,000

32nd: $111,600

33rd: $106,200

34th: $101,700

35th: $97,200

36th: $92,700

37th: $88,200

38th: $84,600

39th: $81,000

40th: $77,400

41st: $73,800

42nd: $70,200

43rd: $66,600

44th: $63,000

45th: $59,400

46th: $55,800

47th: $52,200

48th: $49,320

49th: $46,800

50th: $45,360

The remainder of professionals will receive cash prizing ranging downward from $44,280 depending on the scores.