The 2023 Masters is finally upon us. A field of 88 players takes on Augusta National Golf Club beginning Thursday with aspirations of slipping on the famed green jacket by Sunday. Highlighted by the three-headed monster atop the golf world that is reigning champion Scottie Scheffler, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy (seeking the career grand slam in his ninth try) and 2021 U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm, this year's field features a litany of players with a realistic chance to make history.

Scheffler begins his title defense at 1:36 p.m. ET alongside Max Homa and U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett. The world No. 1 is actually playing better golf this spring compared to last, and if he is able to get off to a strong start, Scheffler will have the golf world buzzing about potentially becoming the fourth successful defender of the green jacket.

McIlroy is featured in the group immediately following Scheffler at 1:48 p.m. It has often been the first round which trips up McIlroy's quest for the green jacket, and he will be joined by Tom Kim and Sam Burns the first two days.

Tiger Woods will get his Masters started at 10:18 a.m. in his first competitive round since the final day at the 2023 Genesis Invitational. While he faded over the weekend last year, Woods was in the thick of thing at the 2022 Masters after a stellar under-par round on Thursday. Woods drew the morning-afternoon tee time split with Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland. This will be critical for the 15-time major champion because it gives him ample time to recover from round-to-round. Roughly a half hour after Woods, his good friend Justin Thomas will get his Masters underway at 10:42 a.m. alongside Rahm and Cameron Young.

As for who will ultimately win the green jacket, that's a topic our CBS Sports golf experts tackled earlier this week. Check out a full slate of Masters picks and predictions and Kyle Porter's nine favorites to win the Masters before play begins Thursday.

Watch all four rounds of the 2023 Masters starting Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best golfers in the world throughout Augusta National with Featured Groups, check in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders round the turn on holes 15 & 16. Watch live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+.

2023 Masters tee times, Thursday pairings

All times Eastern

7:40 a.m. -- Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson (Honorary Starters)

8:00 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Kevin Na

8:12 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean

8:24 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

8:36 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren

8:48 a.m. -- Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen

9:00 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe

9:12 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell

9:24 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala

9:36 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

9:48 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

10:06 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

10:18 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10:30 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama

10:42 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

10:54 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

11:06 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ

11:18 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter

11:30 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau

11:42 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr

11:54 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka

12:12 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, K.H. Lee

12:24 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

12:36 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox

12:48 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent

1:00 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose

1:24 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

1:36 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett

1:48 p.m. -- Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

2:00 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

2023 Masters tee times, Friday pairings

All times Eastern