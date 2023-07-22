It's been over six years since Brian Harman won any PGA Tour event, but the UGA alum is in pole position to not only end that drought but to also claim his first major tournament. Harman (-12) leads the 2023 Open Championship after three rounds and holds a five-stroke lead over Cameron Young (-7), who finished runner-up at last year's British Open. The two will be in the last group for the final round of the Open Championship 2023, marking just the third all-American final pairing in the last 23 years of The Open.
Jon Rahm (-6) is third on the leaderboard after a Saturday score of 63, which is the lowest round in Royal Liverpool's history. The latest 2023 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook have Harman as the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100). Rahm follows at +700, and other contenders for the Claret Jug include Young (+750) and Viktor Hovland (+2200). Before locking in any 2023 Open Championship Sunday picks, be sure to see the 2023 Open Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.
This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2023 Open Championship predictions
One surprise the model is calling for the final round of the Open Championship 2023: Antoine Rozner (+8000), who enters Sunday tied for fourth place at 5-under-par, stumbles down the stretch and doesn't even crack the top 10. The Frenchman has three European Tour victories but has never won on the PGA Tour. His best finish over his last nine tournaments on any tour is 24th, and he entered the British Open ranked 139th in the world.
Rozner has played just seven career PGA Tour events and has no top 10s, so there are questions as to how he can hold up over four rounds against the world's very best. This is his third major start, and his previous two consisted of a missed cut at the 2021 PGA Championship and a 59th-place finish at that year's British Open. There are much better longshots to invest 2023 Open Championship bets on than Rozner.
Another surprise: Day, a massive 300-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Day shot 1-over-par in Thursday's opening round thanks to a double bogey on the 10th hole, but it's been smooth sailing for the Aussie since then. He's one of six golfers in the field to shoot 69 or better in both Rounds 2 and 3 as he enters Sunday in fourth place. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Day has 10 career top 5s at majors, including a fourth place at the 2015 British Open. Earlier this year, he ended a five-year winless drought, and Day's resurgent season is thanks to a well-rounded game. He ranks in the top 25 in strokes gained related to tee-to-green, around-the-green and putting, and his final round scoring average of 68.15 is fifth-best on the PGA Tour. Rain is in the forecast for Sunday and that can bring about erratic scoring, so anything can happen and Day is a longshot to get behind. See who else to pick here.
2023 Open Championship Sunday odds, field
Brian Harman -200
Jon Rahm +700
Cameron Young +750
Viktor Hovland +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Jason Day +3000
Rory McIlroy +5500
Sepp Straka +5500
Antoine Rozner +8000
Guido Migliozzi +25000
Tom Kim +25000
Jordan Spieth +30000
Shubhankar Sharma +30000
Nicolai Hojgaard +35000
Alex Fitzpatrick +40000
Thomas Detry +40000
Max Homa +50000
Min Woo Lee +50000
Emiliano Grillo +50000
Hideki Matsuyama +50000
Matthew Jordan +50000
Matt Fitzpatrick +50000
Zach J Johnson +75000
Sungjae Im +75000
Cameron Smith +75000
Rickie Fowler +100000
Patrick Cantlay +100000
Wyndham Clark +100000
Xander Schauffele +100000
Tyrrell Hatton +100000
Kyungnam Kang +150000
Romain Langasque +200000
Patrick Reed +250000
Corey Conners +250000
Henrik Stenson +250000
Byeong Hun An +250000
Michael Stewart +500000
Stewart Cink +500000
Alex Noren +500000
Matthew Southgate +500000
Louis Oosthuizen +500000
Alexander Bjork +500000
Ryan Fox +500000
Jordan Smith +500000
Brooks Koepka +500000
Laurie Canter +500000
Oliver Wilson +500000
Kurt Kitayama +500000
Adam Scott +500000
J.T. Poston +500000
Hurly Long +500000
Scottie Scheffler +500000
David Lingmerth +500000
Thomas Pieters +500000
Rikuya Hoshino +500000
Brendon Todd +500000
Sami Valimaki +500000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +500000
Richard Bland +500000
Abraham Ancer +500000
Joost Luiten +500000