It's been over six years since Brian Harman won any PGA Tour event, but the UGA alum is in pole position to not only end that drought but to also claim his first major tournament. Harman (-12) leads the 2023 Open Championship after three rounds and holds a five-stroke lead over Cameron Young (-7), who finished runner-up at last year's British Open. The two will be in the last group for the final round of the Open Championship 2023, marking just the third all-American final pairing in the last 23 years of The Open.

Jon Rahm (-6) is third on the leaderboard after a Saturday score of 63, which is the lowest round in Royal Liverpool's history. The latest 2023 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook have Harman as the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100). Rahm follows at +700, and other contenders for the Claret Jug include Young (+750) and Viktor Hovland (+2200). Before locking in any 2023 Open Championship Sunday picks, be sure to see the 2023 Open Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 Open Championship predictions

One surprise the model is calling for the final round of the Open Championship 2023: Antoine Rozner (+8000), who enters Sunday tied for fourth place at 5-under-par, stumbles down the stretch and doesn't even crack the top 10. The Frenchman has three European Tour victories but has never won on the PGA Tour. His best finish over his last nine tournaments on any tour is 24th, and he entered the British Open ranked 139th in the world.

Rozner has played just seven career PGA Tour events and has no top 10s, so there are questions as to how he can hold up over four rounds against the world's very best. This is his third major start, and his previous two consisted of a missed cut at the 2021 PGA Championship and a 59th-place finish at that year's British Open. There are much better longshots to invest 2023 Open Championship bets on than Rozner.

Another surprise: Day, a massive 300-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Day shot 1-over-par in Thursday's opening round thanks to a double bogey on the 10th hole, but it's been smooth sailing for the Aussie since then. He's one of six golfers in the field to shoot 69 or better in both Rounds 2 and 3 as he enters Sunday in fourth place. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day has 10 career top 5s at majors, including a fourth place at the 2015 British Open. Earlier this year, he ended a five-year winless drought, and Day's resurgent season is thanks to a well-rounded game. He ranks in the top 25 in strokes gained related to tee-to-green, around-the-green and putting, and his final round scoring average of 68.15 is fifth-best on the PGA Tour. Rain is in the forecast for Sunday and that can bring about erratic scoring, so anything can happen and Day is a longshot to get behind. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Open Championship picks

2023 Open Championship Sunday odds, field

Brian Harman -200

Jon Rahm +700

Cameron Young +750

Viktor Hovland +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Jason Day +3000

Rory McIlroy +5500

Sepp Straka +5500

Antoine Rozner +8000

Guido Migliozzi +25000

Tom Kim +25000

Jordan Spieth +30000

Shubhankar Sharma +30000

Nicolai Hojgaard +35000

Alex Fitzpatrick +40000

Thomas Detry +40000

Max Homa +50000

Min Woo Lee +50000

Emiliano Grillo +50000

Hideki Matsuyama +50000

Matthew Jordan +50000

Matt Fitzpatrick +50000

Zach J Johnson +75000

Sungjae Im +75000

Cameron Smith +75000

Rickie Fowler +100000

Patrick Cantlay +100000

Wyndham Clark +100000

Xander Schauffele +100000

Tyrrell Hatton +100000

Kyungnam Kang +150000

Romain Langasque +200000

Patrick Reed +250000

Corey Conners +250000

Henrik Stenson +250000

Byeong Hun An +250000

Michael Stewart +500000

Stewart Cink +500000

Alex Noren +500000

Matthew Southgate +500000

Louis Oosthuizen +500000

Alexander Bjork +500000

Ryan Fox +500000

Jordan Smith +500000

Brooks Koepka +500000

Laurie Canter +500000

Oliver Wilson +500000

Kurt Kitayama +500000

Adam Scott +500000

J.T. Poston +500000

Hurly Long +500000

Scottie Scheffler +500000

David Lingmerth +500000

Thomas Pieters +500000

Rikuya Hoshino +500000

Brendon Todd +500000

Sami Valimaki +500000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +500000

Richard Bland +500000

Abraham Ancer +500000

Joost Luiten +500000