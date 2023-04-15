There will be no time to nurse a major hangover as golfers make the short trek from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for this week's 2023 RBC Heritage. Receiving designated status in the new PGA Tour scheduling format, the RBC Heritage will welcome many of those who competed for the green jacket just a week ago.

World No. 1 and Masters champion Jon Rahm will be making just his second appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links. Coming off a momentous victory at Augusta National and ascending to the top of the world in the process, the Spaniard will attempt to keep his good play going and pick up his fifth trophy of the year along the way.

Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay will attempt to carry the momentum from the first major championship of the year while Justin Thomas seeks to rediscover some form after an early exit from the Masters.

With veterans looking to reenter the winner's circle, young guns such as Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala seek to make their maiden voyage. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele round out the action on the Atlantic coast.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio